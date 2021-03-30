BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® ON A MISSION TO BE THE WORLD’S MOST SUSTAINABLE GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the first major brand to have all 10 of its botanical ingredients on track to be 100% sustainably-sourced and certified by the end of 2021. This news is a major step towards Bacardi, the largest privately-held spirits company in the world, that owns the gin brand, achieving its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers.

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After decades spent carefully building sustainable partnerships with farmers and suppliers, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the iconic premium gin from family-owned Bacardi Limited, is proud to announce that all 10 of its botanical ingredients are on track to be certified sustainable in 2021. With the suppliers of eight already certified according to the For Life standard, the goal is for the remaining two producers – for grains of paradise from Ghana and liquorice from China – to be certified in the months which follow the lifting of travel restrictions.

This news is a major step towards Bacardi, the largest privately-held spirits company in the world, achieving its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers.

The 10 botanicals, which include juniper from Tuscany, coriander from Morocco, lemon peel from Spain and cubeb berries from Java, are hand selected by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Master of Botanicals Ivano Tonutti to create the gin’s fresh, bright taste.

Only the finest quality botanicals are selected by Ivano and his work does not end there. The For Life certification awarded by Ecocert S.A., the world’s leading specialist in the certification of sustainable practices, recognizes the commitment of Ivano and Bacardi to only work with suppliers who act responsibly and ensure a sustainable future for farmers, their communities and the environment.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has pioneered sustainability in the spirits industry. The brand has long invested in new innovations offering creative solutions to complex challenges. When the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery opened in Laverstoke, England, in 2014 it set a new standard for sustainability by showcasing many such innovations – the distillery’s design was rated ‘outstanding’ by BREEAM, the most recognized environmental assessment for buildings.

“We take a 360-degree approach to sustainability,” says Ivano Tonutti. ”It’s our responsibility to care as much about the farmers and their communities as we do the botanicals they grow and harvest for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. By looking after their well-being and investing in sustainable farming practices, we are helping to protect the environment and their livelihoods for generations to come.”

An example of this in practice is the village in Ghana where, over a number of years, Bacardi has worked with AIESEC, a local non-governmental organization, to help the community establish itself as an independent farming cooperative – from installing a water pump, which now supplies the village with fresh water, to recruiting an agronomist for expert advice and guidance. This year, the village will harvest its first crop of grains of paradise for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

“For Life certification gives consumers peace of mind that ingredients are coming from organizations committed to continuous improvement,” says Ecocert CEO Philippe Thomazo. “For Life means that suppliers growing and harvesting the certified botanicals for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE are acting responsibly in every respect.”

Natasha Curtin, VP BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, says: “I am incredibly proud of this latest achievement by Ivano and his team but as an industry, we must all invest in a more sustainable future. Ivano has spent more than 20 years building close relationships with our farmers and suppliers around the world. With his experience and expertise, we have created a blueprint for the sustainable sourcing of botanicals, which we hope will inspire others to do the same.”

Bacardi worked closely with its suppliers to help them achieve For Life certification. To be certified, suppliers must commit to continuous improvement in the following areas:

- the well-being of the people involved in the harvesting and supply of the botanicals;

- the reduction of their environmental impact;

- their responsible purchasing practices;

- and sustainable development at a local level and key stages in the supply chain.

Find out more about the sustainability commitments of Bacardi and its vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com/corporate-responsibility/environment/.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the world's number one premium gin, is created with a unique combination of 10 botanical ingredients sourced from around the globe. In the historic still houses of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery in Hampshire, England, spirit vapour passes through perforated copper baskets filled by hand with the 10 botanicals. Through this signature distillation process, called vapour infusion, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE perfectly captures the natural, aromatic flavors of each botanical which results in the gin's fresh, bright taste. Awarded a double gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is consistently recognized for crafting the finest quality gin. For more information, please explore www.bombaysapphire.com.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, with global headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded nearly 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Ecocert Group

With over 30 years of commitment to sustainability and to the development of organic farming worldwide, Ecocert provides stakeholders with support in understanding, implementing and promoting sustainable practices through training, consulting and independent certification services. Ecocert only offers a range of selected, recognized, and demanding standards with high environmental and societal criteria. For organizations willing to go further in the transition, Ecocert also develops innovative programs with higher requirements (Fair For Life, For Life, En Cuisine, etc.). Today the group is also a world leading company in the certification of organic agriculture and cosmetic, present in more than 130 countries through an international network of 31 subsidiaries with over 1,700 collaborators. To find out more on how Ecocert acts for a sustainable world, please visit: www.ecocert.com or follow Ecocert on LinkedIn or Facebook.