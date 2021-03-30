Biomax Informatics Develops Knowledge Management Solution NeuroCONNECT for Human Brain Project

PLANEGG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biomax Informatics today announced the development of a novel knowledge management and database solution NeuroCONNECT for EBRAINS, the digital research infrastructure created by the EU-funded Human Brain Project.

NeuroCONNECT allows the semantic integration and management of multimodal brain connectivity information and brain atlases in EBRAINS. The new system will be configured in the NeuroXM™ Brain Science Suite of Biomax. Connectome data will be enriched with metadata from anatomical ontologies, brain atlases and demographic information. This way NeuroCONNECT will become a knowledge hub for all connectome data in the EBRAINS infrastructure.

" We are very proud to have been selected as a partner for EBRAINS and the Human Brain Project, the largest and most influential brain science project in Europe," comments Dr. Klaus Heumann, Chief Executive Officer at Biomax Informatics. “ With NeuroCONNECT we will make a valuable contribution to EBRAINS and to all research related to brain disorders and mental health issues.”

EBRAINS was launched in 2019 and will continue to be available to the neuroscience community worldwide also beyond the ten-year life of the Human Brain Project.

About EBRAINS

EBRAINS is a new digital research infrastructure, created by the EU-funded Human Brain Project, to foster brain-related research and to help translate the latest scientific discoveries into innovation in medicine and industry, for the benefit of patients and society. It draws on cutting-edge neuroscience and offers an extensive range of brain data sets, a multilevel brain atlas, modelling and simulation tools, easy access to high-performance computing resources and to robotics and neuromorphic platforms.

About the NeuroXM™ Brain Science Suite

The NeuroXM™ Brain Science Suite provides comprehensive information from neuroimaging, molecular biology, neuro-genomic data, public ontologies and data sets integrated in a unified knowledge model. The extendible network of interrelated neuroscience concepts gives users a single interface to collect knowledge, focus on specific questions and get a greater return on investments in expensive neurological data.

About Biomax Informatics

Biomax Informatics offers software solutions for better decision-making and optimal knowledge management in the life sciences industry. Using the company’s software, customers can generate added value through the integration of information from their own and public resources, enabling them to achieve a knowledge-based approach for the development of innovative life sciences products. Biomax’s global customers include clinics, companies, and research institutions successful in the fields of research into active substances, diagnostics, fine chemicals, and food and plant products. The company, which was founded in 1997 and currently has 45 members of staff, is headquartered in Planegg near Munich. Further information can be found at www.biomax.com.