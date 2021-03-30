Greyledge Technologies Receives $2.5 Million Convertible Loan from Publicly-Traded Lender to Expand Cell Processing Facilities and Data Management Capability

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greyledge Technologies, Inc. (“Greyledge” or the “Company”), announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $2.5 million convertible loan by a lender which is a wholly owned subsidiary of a publicly-traded company in connection with issued warrants for Series A Common Stock from Greyledge.

Greyledge is an industry-leading biotech and emerging growth company specializing in cell therapeutics produced from a patient’s own blood or bone marrow tissue. Greyledge is dedicated to maximizing product quality, safety, and reliability in a manner compliant with Federal regulations. The Company has refined its scientific technology, and since 2017, has been driven to achieve sustained profitability and scalability. Greyledge currently operates in 4 states with 10 cell processing facilities. Founder and CEO, Dr. David Karli continues to position the Company to maintain its unique technology platform by advancing biologic sample analytics and quality measures and developing protocols that allow for enhanced research and future customization of patient biologic preparations.

This latest financing will be used to maximize revenue growth, advance data acquisition capabilities, and broadly expand Greyledge’s cell processing facilities, providing physicians and surgeons with biologic products to support pain control and augmented tissue healing. In consideration for their investment, the lender will appoint two members to Greyledge’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Karli states, “With their experience and track record in developing early-phase tech companies, the parent organization of our lender is a strong partner to assist Greyledge in scaling production of our cell therapeutic facilities along with our novel data integration platform to further enhance our ability to optimize applications and the clinical effectiveness of our cell therapy products to an expanding market. Our goal is to create a new gold standard for production and application of patient-derived cellular therapeutics.”

For more information regarding Greyledge and its biologic products and services, please email info@greyledgebiotech.com.

About Greyledge, Inc.

Founded in 2010 in Colorado, Greyledge has developed industry leading quality control systems to process biologic therapy products created from a patient’s own blood or bone marrow tissue, used in treating common Orthopedic conditions. Its novel approach to measuring, quantifying, and researching precise measurements of complex cell populations in its products will allow the company to rapidly advance scientific understanding and product optimization by combining and studying detailed product analytics with patient reported outcomes data. Greyledge is headquartered in Denver, CO and operates services in 4 strategic states, Texas, Michigan, and Georgia, and currently operates 10 proprietary cell processing facilities. Its clients include private orthopedic practices, hospitals, academic institutions, surgical centers and physician networks.

Forward-Looking Statements

