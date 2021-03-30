Aspect Biosystems and JSR Corporation Enter Collaboration to Develop Bioprinted Vascularized Tissues for Regenerative Medicine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Biosystems, a privately held biotechnology company pioneering the development of bioprinted therapeutics, is pleased to announce a new joint development program with JSR Corporation, a global leader in advanced materials innovation. This collaboration builds on the existing partnership between the two companies and will see the combining of Aspect’s proprietary microfluidic 3D bioprinting platform with JSR’s advanced materials technology to develop implantable vascularized tissues for kidney regeneration and other applications in regenerative medicine.

“The vascularized implantable tissues we develop through this collaboration will enable the next generation of regenerative medicine solutions by supporting longer-term function of therapeutic cells in the body,” said Tamer Mohamed, President and CEO of Aspect Biosystems. “We are excited to work with JSR’s innovative team based in Japan, a country at the forefront of regenerative medicine, and we look forward to continue making breakthroughs with our broadly applicable technology platform.”

“In our work through JSR Life Sciences, we are seeing the need for advanced, innovative materials continue to grow throughout the biosciences,” said Toru Kimura, CTO of JSR Corporation. “This joint development program with Aspect Biosystems is testament to that and an important step in enabling and accelerating highly impactful areas in regenerative medicine.”

About Aspect Biosystems

Aspect Biosystems is a biotechnology company creating bioprinted therapeutics as medicines of the future. Aspect is applying its microfluidic 3D bioprinting technology internally to develop these advanced cell therapies and partnering with leading researchers and industry innovators worldwide to tackle the biggest challenges in regenerative medicine. Learn more at www.aspectbiosystems.com.

About JSR Corporation

JSR Corporation is a multinational company with research-oriented organization that pursues close collaborations with leading innovators in a number of industries that are a key to the present and future welfare of human society: life sciences, synthetic rubbers, electronic materials, display and optical materials. JSR Corporation conducts its global life sciences business through JSR Life Sciences LLC. JSR Life Sciences provides specialized materials, products and services to the biopharma and life sciences industries both directly and through its subsidiaries MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Selexis SA, and Crown Biosciences. Learn more at www.jsr.co.jp/jsr_e/ and https://www.jsrlifesciences.com/