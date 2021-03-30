Humana Healthy Horizons partners with GoNoodle to boost physical and mental health for 2.4 million kids.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced a partnership with GoNoodle®, an interactive mindfulness and physical activity platform, to help more than two million K-6th grade kids, their parents and teachers. The partnership will impact families across seven states along with thousands of participating schools and teachers. Those states include Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas and Georgia.

GoNoodle lets teachers interact with students while leveraging a library of movement and mindfulness videos. Parents and families can download a free mobile app to access a variety of programming to help kids find focus, get active and turn screen time into active time. Humana and GoNoodle will engage users with custom, downloadable activities that align with Humana’s goal of improving the health of the communities it serves.

“ Humana is proud to partner with GoNoodle as an advocate for teachers and schools in support of families and children through education, fun and interactive healthy-lifestyle content that meets them where they are, at home or on the go,” said John Barger, Humana’s Medicaid President. “ GoNoodle’s expansive digital resources further Humana’s commitment to addressing whole person health with the people and communities that need it most.”

Whole person health and wellness has always been a focus of both Humana and GoNoodle - and the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have brought it to the forefront for more educators and parents. As the world has been focused on critical physical health needs, educators and parents have also been struggling to keep the kids in their lives moving and active during heavily-sedentary, online learning.

“ Now more than ever, educators and parents are searching for tools to help keep their kids engaged, active, and focused in the classroom and at home,” said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. “ Our partnership with Humana aligns with our mission to bring good energy and helpful, digital resources to kids and the adults who love them.”

About Humana Healthy Horizons

In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons™. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members. Nationally, we serve Medicaid enrollees through Medicaid Managed Care (MMC), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) programs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Financial Alignment Initiative Dual Demonstrations, MA, D‐SNPs, and PDPs.

Humana has served Medicaid populations continuously for more than two decades and currently manages Medicaid benefits for nearly 800,000 members nationally. We have developed expertise providing care management, care planning, and specialized clinical management for the complex needs of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Medicaid Expansion; aged, blind, or disabled (ABD); and dual eligible populations within a social supports-based framework. Through these years of experience, we have also developed significant expertise in integrating physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services and supports for a whole-person centered approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a media and technology company with a suite of active engagement products for kids and the adults who love them. Created by social-emotional learning experts, GoNoodle is dedicated to empowering next-generation humans and helping the grown-ups who love them positively charge every day with Good Energy. Used in millions of homes and four-out-of-five U.S. public elementary schools, GoNoodle’s interACTIVE content that can energize, focus, calm, or cheer up. To turn screen time into active time, convert any space to play space, and make every time the best time - there’s a GoNoodle for that - visit http://www.gonoodle.com to get started. Headquartered everywhere kids are.