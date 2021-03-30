Ambi Robotics Emerges From Stealth with Advanced Simulation-to-Reality Artificial Intelligence

Ambi Robotics offers advanced AI-powered robotic systems designed to scale with operations. Ambi Robotics' hardware-software codesign opens up new possibilities in robotic dexterity to handle increasing demand in the supply chain.

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambi Robotics, formerly Ambidextrous Laboratories Inc., emerges from stealth today to introduce AmbiOS, an advanced robot operating system based on simulation-to-reality artificial intelligence (AI). AmbiOS rapidly trains robots before deployment to pick and pack items for fast and affordable integration. The technology powers the company's two flagship products, AmbiSort and AmbiKit. The $6.1 million seed funding, led by Bow Capital, Vertex Ventures and The House Fund, supports efforts to deploy more AI-powered robotic systems across Ambi Robotics’ U.S. customer base as e-commerce and shipping demand continues to surge.

“Using our unique approach to deep learning AI based on simulation-to-reality transfer, AmbiOS quickly configures our systems for a variety of sensors, robots and package categories,” says Ken Goldberg, co-founder of Ambi Robotics. “Our AmbiSort robot and gantry system reliably achieves superhuman sorting - allowing human workers to sort hundreds of thousands of commercial packages at twice the speed of manual picking."

Ambi Robotics increases accuracy and efficiency while reducing operating costs up to 40 percent. AmbiSort AI-powered parcel sortation systems increase traceability for shippers with precise data tracking and can handle a wide range of rigid and deformable items to ensure timely delivery for the end-customer. AmbiKit autonomous piece-picking systems create unique e-commerce kits to reduce the cost of fulfillment and eliminate downtime associated with kitting line changeover for manual operations. Ambi Robotics systems can operate 24/7 and can scale to meet surging e-commerce demand.

AmbiOS leverages The Dexterity Network (Dex-Net) AI technology to amplify the capabilities of the operating system for parcel sortation and e-commerce kitting. AmbiOS trains robots in simulation and transfers its deep neural network advancements to physical world systems through high-dexterity robotic hardware, proprietary gripper technology and state-of-the-art vision systems.

“To meet the demand of the staggering growth of online deliveries during COVID-19, our robots work alongside warehouse employees to offset their workload, reduce injuries and improve accuracy, efficiency and throughput,” says Jeff Mahler, co-founder of Ambi Robotics. “Our AI-powered robotic systems are designed for human operation and empower workers to perform at their best, leveraging our simulation-to-reality technology to pick and sort items while workers complete pack-out and handle exceptions.”

Ambi Robotics is on a mission to empower humans to work smarter, by designing human-centered solutions that solve real-world problems while humans and robots work together. As e-commerce demand continues to rise, the company is dedicated to supporting supply chain workers by augmenting mundane, repetitive tasks with AI-powered pick and pack solutions.

About Ambi Robotics

Ambi Robotics is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company developing advanced solutions that scale e-commerce operations to meet demand while empowering humans to work smarter. The company’s industry-leading AI operating system, AmbiOS, leverages Dex-Net simulation-to-reality technology to operate highly-dexterous robotic systems. Founded in 2018, the world's top roboticists, AI researchers, and leading business professionals work together to build the supply chain's most valued systems. The company is located in Emeryville, Calif. For more information, please visit www.ambirobotics.com.