Andersen Global Strengthens Central Asian Presence with Kyrgyzstan-Based Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enters a Collaboration Agreement with Kyrgyzstan-based law firm Satarov, Askarov & Partners, extending its geographic coverage in Central Asia.

Satarov, Askarov & Partners, founded in 2010, specializes in international arbitration and foreign investment, providing services to individuals, local businesses, foreign companies and government institutions. With an office in Bishkek, the full-service law firm offers a wide range of commercial legal services including corporate M&A, debt finance, natural resources, anti-monopoly and competition, taxation and tax litigation, international trade, customs and criminal law.

“High-quality client services will always be a high priority,” Managing Director Anvar Askarov said. “Our extensive experience and knowledge of the market enable us to deliver best-in-class solutions, and we are committed to expanding our capabilities continuously in this ever-growing environment. Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our growth and ensures clients are provided seamless services at the local and international levels.”

“Satarov, Askarov & Partners provides broad coverage in one of Central Asia’s key markets,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Their commitment to stewardship and transparency has resulted in long-standing client relationships. They complement our team in the region, and we look forward to strengthening our working relationship with Anvar and his team.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 263 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.