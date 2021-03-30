Itron Launches Residential Smart Electricity Meter for German Market

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced the launch of its eHZ-B residential smart meter for utilities and cities in Germany. The latest addition to Itron’s proven 3.HZ FNN-compliant portfolio, the eHZ-B smart meter is built with advanced functionality to support Germany’s ongoing energy transition to a low carbon, environmentally sound, reliable and affordable energy supply, and equip utilities and cities to safely migrate to a smart and connected distribution network.

Building on Itron’s expertise in supporting smart meters rollouts across Europe, eHZ-B is designed to meet the specifications and regulations in the German market. Interoperable with industry standards, eHZ-B integrates with multi-vendor environments, and seamlessly communicates with the Smart Meter Gateway (SMGw) through Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption. Keeping a constant pulse on the electricity grid, eHZ-B protects digital transmission with embedded next-gen encryption support.

“At Itron, we believe that supporting our customers in their projects is what success looks like. We are excited to bring a new smart meter to German utilities, cities and partners to help them build a solid foundation for a connected distribution network,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “With our expertise and solutions, we strive to provide cities and utilities the trusted partnership they need to meet their modernization and digitalization initiatives.”

“As an expert in economic full rollouts of intelligent measuring systems, our mission is to transform the way German cities manage their distribution network and Itron’s solution helps us fulfill that mission,” said Bouke Stoffelsma, director at Hausheld AG. “By partnering with Itron and implementing their smart meters in our offering, we’re confident that we have the right partner and products to better serve the communities and cities in the region.”

"We at EnBW are committed to ensuring that electricity from renewable energy sources is reliably available to everyone. Together with important partners such as Itron, we continue to develop our technical systems in a sustainable and innovative way," said EnBW in a company statement. "The new FNN base meter is a welcome building block in this process.”

Availability

The eHZ-B residential electricity meter is available now in Germany. Click here to learn more.

About Itron

