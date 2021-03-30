Five9 Enables Comprehensive Digital-First Omnichannel Experiences for Leading Enterprises

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center is working with leading enterprises to transform their business and reimagine their customer experience by allowing customers to seamlessly communicate with companies using the channel and/or channels of their choice. The latest customer to take advantage of these capabilities is RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation (Roundpoint) who are working with Five9 to digitally transform their business for a more modern approach to customer service.

“Five9 Digital Engagement enables organizations to be more available and connected than ever before,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “The key to exceeding customers’ expectations is meeting them on their terms – when and how they wish to communicate with you. Our solutions create exceptional digital-first experiences that delight customers and drive brand loyalty by meeting their needs at every touchpoint.”

The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center makes it easy for businesses to engage customers on their terms and to quickly provide the type of intuitive, personalized, and more human experience they want. This allows agents to seamlessly follow the customer’s journey regardless of the way in which they choose to engage. The Five9 solutions also ensure that as the customers change their channel of engagement, the context is not lost for the agent, meaning a more seamless experience for the customer and a more informed experience for the agent.

Prior to Five9 , RoundPoint had an on-premises telephony solution that lacked the features and capabilities they required to meet their vision of delivering meaningful value to their customers for all things home. Their previous solution had insufficient reporting functionality, offered no real-time statistics, did not scale properly, did not have a predictive dialer and did not offer the ability to seamlessly service customers using the channel or channels they chose.

That’s why RoundPoint turned to Five9 to help. As part of the deployment, some of the key channels that Five9 has enabled for the mortgage company include:

Voice: Enable the most popular method of communication so customers can get their issues addressed by a live agent with unparalleled voice quality on a global scale.

Enable the most popular method of communication so customers can get their issues addressed by a live agent with unparalleled voice quality on a global scale. Chat: Enable chat for customers who still want to communicate with a human but prefer not to use a voice channel to resolve their issue.

Enable chat for customers who still want to communicate with a human but prefer not to use a voice channel to resolve their issue. Video: Shorten resolution times and create better experiences by letting your customers show and share their problems with agents in real time.

Shorten resolution times and create better experiences by letting your customers show and share their problems with agents in real time. Email: Provide agents with advanced search capabilities to quickly identify issues for resolution and easily include attachments with the response.

Provide agents with advanced search capabilities to quickly identify issues for resolution and easily include attachments with the response. Visual IVR: Extend IVR self-service visually on mobile devices to deliver a consistent customer experience whether they are using a voice or a visual channel.

Extend IVR self-service visually on mobile devices to deliver a consistent customer experience whether they are using a voice or a visual channel. Messaging: Provide a unified interface to handle all message-based interactions including SMS and social messaging.

Provide a unified interface to handle all message-based interactions including SMS and social messaging. Social Media: Automate the process of monitoring social media feeds to ensure prompt and consistent responses if needed.

Since adopting the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, Roundpoint now offers omnichannel customer service, which saves an average two to three minutes per chat or email interaction. In addition, RoundPoint has added the ability to handle off-hour inquiries and leads through email and scheduled callbacks. They also experienced improved agent efficiency with assisted response templates that eliminated the typing needed for common questions and inquiries.

“It’s amazing to have a full-fledged contact center in the cloud with no restrictions and endless integrations that is capable of modifying IVRs in real-time to allow flexibility in contingency cases, such as agents being able to access chat and email records while engaging with customer via phone.” said Fabian Russell, Assistant VP, Call Center Operations, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation. “It’s always a pleasure working with Five9.”

To learn more about the Five9 Digital Engagement offerings, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.