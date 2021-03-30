ASC Software Leader HST Pathways Announces Enhanced Partnership With Waystar for Improved Revenue Cycle Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HST Pathways, a leader in cloud-based software systems for surgical centers nationally, today announced a partnership with Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software, that will further simplify the revenue cycle management process for outpatient surgery, improve ease-of use for ambulatory surgery center (ASC) staff, and expedite the turnaround time for payments.

It is essential that surgery centers have reliable, automated systems to manage the revenue cycle and minimize manual data entry that has the risk of human error. As part of the partnership, HST Pathways and Waystar are developing a series of enhancements to automate tedious tasks, remove inefficient touches, and drive HST workflows with actionable data and intelligence. HST Pathways and Waystar clients will gain improved revenue cycle technology integration, with enhancements to critical processes for eligibility, estimation, payer and patient payments. These changes are rolling out to clients in the coming months.

“We have been working together with Waystar for nearly a decade with proven success. This enhanced partnership will allow us to further align our technology offerings by improving integration, user experience, and automation” said Tom Hui, CEO and Founder of HST Pathways. “We are also dedicating HST Pathways staff to specifically support this vendor partnership and know that these advancements will be highly valuable for our clients.”

“Our goal is to help our ASC clients more easily and efficiently manage their financial processes,” said Ric Sinclair, Waystar’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Getting payments processed quickly is critical at this point in time, as surgery centers and clinics bounce back from the challenges they faced with COVID-19 elective procedure shutdowns. These new points of integration between Waystar and HST Pathways will further streamline workflows to make revenue collection simpler and faster.”

HST Pathways currently provides practice management software for over 1,300 ASCs across the country. By partnering with Waystar, HST Pathways is uniquely designed to increase efficiency for the business practices at surgery centers by leveraging the following integrations:

Alignment in real-time eligibility verification: Integrated patient eligibility verification process, which allows users to verify patient eligibility information with the click of a button directly within HST Practice Management.

Integrated patient eligibility verification process, which allows users to verify patient eligibility information with the click of a button directly within HST Practice Management. Claim submission through HST Practice Management software: Clients are able to submit payer claims directly to Waystar through HST Practice Management.

Clients are able to submit payer claims directly to Waystar through HST Practice Management. Optimization of both payer and patient payments: The integrated features import both payer remittances and patient payment balance information without the need for manual entry.

The integrated features import both payer remittances and patient payment balance information without the need for manual entry. Automation of patient statement and balance information: The feature saves clients time and allows patients to securely access their information without having to confirm their balance with a physical statement nor time-consuming call to the center.

“HST Pathways is committed to consistently investing in product updates and innovations to add new features for our clients,” said Hui. “The increased alignment between HST Pathways and Waystar will result in fewer clicks and faster workflow at ASCs. Users can save up to five minutes per patient in moving from eligibility verification to case cost estimation with the new interface, representing a significant boost to ASC productivity and profitability.”

HST Pathways recently launched its premier membership program for ASCs, “HST One.” Through multiple membership tier offerings, HST Pathways clients have the ability to select bundled products as part of their membership, with the flexibility to add on additional services as needed. The membership program launched on the heels of HST Pathways’ merger with industry leader Casetabs in November 2020, supported by a majority investment led by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities.

About HST Pathways. HST Pathways is an innovative technology company helping ASCs grow and operate efficiently. From scheduling and coordination to surgery operations to billing and collections, HST's software covers the entire case lifecycle. This unique end-to-end model helps ASCs increase revenue, save time, reduce mistakes, and add efficiencies to their ASC. See why more than 1,300 clients are choosing HST by visiting www.hstpathways.com

About Waystar. Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The Waystar platform removes friction in payment processes, streamlines workflows and improves financials for providers in every care setting. Waystar products have won Best in KLAS® every year since 2010 and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book™ surveys since 2012. The Waystar platform supports more than 475,000 providers, 750 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 + payers and health plans. Waystar is backed by EQT, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Bain Capital. For more information, visit waystar.com or follow @Waystar on Twitter.