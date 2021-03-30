Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems Adds Grand Sierra Resort to Client Roster

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS), a leading North American payment solutions provider, announced today that Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) has become a client. APPS will provide comprehensive payment processing services and support, helping GSR deliver consistent and effortless payment experiences to its guests at all points of purchase throughout the resort.

“Grand Sierra Resort is thrilled to partner with APPS after an exhaustive search of leading companies in the field,” said Christopher Abraham, senior vice president of marketing at GSR.

“We are honored to welcome GSR to the APPS family of merchants,” said SVP of Strategic Accounts Leo Daboub. “Having the opportunity to provide GSR with proactive marquee-level service, technology, pricing and customizable reporting solutions is what merchants in the lodging space deserve and need in today’s environment,” added Daboub. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship and are grateful to be a part of this spectacular resort casino.”

About Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS)

APPS is a full-service acquirer offering secure connectivity for card present transactions and online payment gateways for all e-commerce, mobile and virtual transactions. With more than 15 years in the payments business, APPS has organically grown into a premier leader in our trade through core solutions for service, savings, reporting, technology and security. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and has offices in Fountain Valley, California and Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit approcessing.com or email ldaboub@approcessing.com.

About Grand Sierra Resort (GSR)

Located in the heart of the beautiful Reno-Tahoe region, Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is an award-winning, all-encompassing resort with nearly 2,000 newly renovated guest rooms and suites and 200,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The destination’s premier property offers visitors a wide variety of amenities including the 2,500 plus capacity, critically-acclaimed Grand Theatre, home to Reno-Tahoe’s finest entertainment experience, exhilarating nightlife at the spectacular LEX Nightclub, casino, spa, branded retail shopping, famed entertainment, 11 delectable restaurant and dining choices including Charlie Palmer Steak and Lounge, a remarkable year-round outdoor pool and fire pit experience, Reno’s largest outdoor ice skating rink, a two-screen cinema, a 50-lane bowling center, adrenaline-pumping rides and an aqua golf driving range. Whether you are visiting on vacation, attending an event or conference, or seeking the best in entertainment, dining and gaming, we are pleased to welcome you to the grandest destination in Reno! For more information, please visit grandsierraresort.com.