Bidgely Enhances Smart Meter Deployment by Creating Personalized Energy Experiences for Electric Ireland Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely in partnership with Electric Ireland, Ireland’s largest energy retailer, announced the introduction of an AI-powered customer engagement solution delivered via email and web portal that creates new customer value from smart meter data. With the roll out of approximately 2.4M smart meters in Ireland over the next three years, the customer-centric program will provide appliance-level consumption insights based on a home’s actual energy usage data collected by smart meters and is aimed at helping customers more effectively manage their energy usage and carbon footprints.

“Smart meters introduce new opportunities for Electric Ireland to create more customer value through personalized and engaging insights that reveal the details about how customers are using energy,” said Susan Whyte, smart meter program manager at Electric Ireland. “Our pioneering use of established tools for maximising the value of customer data in Ireland is backed by Bidgely’s global track record of delivering increased customer engagement and satisfaction.”

Through email and web portal enhancements that personalize energy insights and educate customers on their individual usage, Electric Ireland can recommend the best price plans for each consumer. Electric Ireland can seamlessly integrate these insights to provide tailored content for generated email notifications and also add value to its residential web portal.

“We applaud Electric Ireland for being a first-mover in AI-powered data analytics; an initiative that brings greater value to energy consumers and serves as a strong competitive advantage in a region that vies for customer loyalty and satisfaction,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Bidgely has worked diligently to bring its Silicon Valley innovation to energy providers around the world, and like others, Electric Ireland stands to benefit from our higher than average industry engagement and satisfaction rates.”

To learn more about how personalized energy insights are driving the new normal and global energy revolution, watch this session with research firms IDC and Delta-EE from Bidgely Engage Europe.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.