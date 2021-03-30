ContactEngine Partners with Vonage to Enhance Customer Experience and International Reach

WASHINGTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContactEngine, the proactive conversational AI technology used by large corporations across industries to automate customer communications, has today announced a partnership with Vonage, a global cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, to navigate the delivery of its multi-channel conversations across the world.

Through this partnership, ContactEngine will augment Vonage’s own AI-powered solutions by providing access to its leading proactive conversational AI capabilities, which boasts 90% automation of customer conversations without the need for human intervention, alleviating call center pressure. ContactEngine achieves this through individually tailored conversations based on business objectives and intelligent call routing and escalation.

Through the Vonage Communications Platform, Vonage Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will provide ContactEngine with the streamlined ability to overcome various regulations and complexities of delivering communications across all digital channels internationally. By leveraging Vonage APIs, ContactEngine conversations can be rapidly deployed across the globe, without the need for costly and disruptive software changes.

The partnership between Vonage and ContactEngine will allow for greater connectivity between brands and their customers, allowing businesses to enhance customer experience wherever they are in the world. The partnership also strengthens both Vonage and ContactEngine’s offerings on the international stage, with both businesses sharing their resources to meet customers’ demands, which have rapidly changed in an increasingly digital world that has only accelerated in the past 12 months due to Covid-19.

Prof. Mark K. Smith, Group CEO of ContactEngine, commented: “It’s a great privilege to be able to work with Vonage. ContactEngine operates internationally, engaging in millions of customer conversations for some of the biggest companies in the world. What’s so pleasing about partnering with Vonage is that we need to work right at the edges of perfection – if we can deliver even an extra 1% improvement in the way customers engage, then we can deliver considerable savings for a company – and Vonage offers us the path to realize that through their international reach, low latency, and ability to deliver communications across various channels. It’s a complex landscape communicating with customers on an international scale and Vonage gives us the confidence to operate with reliability.”

Sunny Rao, Vonage Senior Vice President, API Global Sales, also commented: “At Vonage, we’re accelerating the way the world connects as a leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry. We’ve built a number of market leading products around our messaging, voice and video APIs to support our customers in doing mission critical things on a global scale with impact. Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for them to accomplish that, by removing the intricate communication barriers which vary from country to country and network to network. Beyond providing our technology, we also have a collective mission with ContactEngine to enhance customer experiences, so I’m really looking forward to all the great things that we can do together.”

ContactEngine is already deployed by the top UK, European, and North American brands in telecommunications, utilities, financial services, auto and retail, including British Gas, BT, DHL, Sky, TELUS, Verizon, Virgin Media, and Whirlpool. The partnership with Vonage only strengthens ContactEngine’s international offering. To find out more about ContactEngine and its services, please visit contactengine.com.

About ContactEngine

ContactEngine is a Conversational AI technology that enables brands to proactively engage customers in conversations that fulfill business objectives. ContactEngine automates outbound customer engagement across all channels and generates unique insights into the changing patterns of communication by applying demographic and intent analysis, linguistics and ground-breaking artificial intelligence principles to mass volumes of raw data. ContactEngine transforms the way global brands engage with their customers – saving brands millions and making their customers happier. For more information about ContactEngine, please visit contactengine.com.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.