UJET Announces Strategic Partnership with CX Effect

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center provider, today announced a strategic partnership with CX Effect. The combination of UJET’s unique approach to embeddable experience along with CX Effect’s robust background in customer experience operations, cloud technology, channel sales, and contact center consulting will help to deliver critical capabilities to customer service organizations that need to adopt secure, reliable, solutions to deliver more intelligent, natural customer interactions in a period of significant digital demand and transformation.

“As UJET continues to grow and evolve, it’s very important to us that we work with only the brightest minds in customer experience technology and the best-in-class solution providers,” said Anand Janefalkar, Founder and CEO of UJET, “The CX Effect team has both the leadership and the technology expertise and this partnership will position both of our organizations to offer contact center leaders with the highest standard of excellence in the industry and access to the most complete set of CX systems and capabilities.”

“Great customer experiences happen when businesses can leverage integrated technologies to streamline processes, empower employees, and enable frictionless customer interactions,” said Andrew Pryfogle, Founder and CEO, CX Effect, “We are excited to work with UJET to further elevate the Customer Experience and innovate within the contact center industry. UJET has a unique mobile-first approach to the contact center. It’s a very disruptive solution that we’re excited to bring to market with our team of CX Advisors.”

With UJET’s in-app support, businesses can eliminate fragmented, repetitive customer interactions while unifying their customer data for a more intelligent and contextual customer journey. Together, UJET and CX Effect will be able to optimize these customer experience tools and services to ensure that all customer experience leaders and service providers achieve greater profitability, improved employee performance, and lasting customer loyalty.

UJET’s channel partner program supports strategic business partnerships, master agents, and integrators looking to diversify their portfolio, grow their business, and partner with a leader in contact center digital transformation. More information about joining UJET’s channel partner program can be found at https://ujet.cx/partners/.

About UJET

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

About CX Effect

CX Effect simplifies how businesses find, buy and optimize customer experience solutions. Their team of industry veterans and subject matter experts are focused exclusively on helping companies deliver winning experiences for their customers. CX Effect’s purpose-built approach and curated portfolio of solutions enables them to guide business leaders through every step of their customer experience investments, empowering companies to realize a faster return on investment and greater business impact from their CX programs.

Learn more at www.cxeffect.com and follow us on or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.