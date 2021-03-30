Applied Fiber and Eckhart Sign Agreement to Deliver Next Generation Automated Fiber Rope Termination Technology

WARREN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support worldwide demand, Applied Fiber is licensing its fiber rope socketed termination technology to select industry partners. Licensed partners will have access to Applied Fiber’s substantial portfolio of products, applications, and service to expand the use of terminated fiber rope globally – growing market potential and new opportunities.

Richard Campbell, CEO of Applied Fiber, commented, “The careful management and control of our core processing is essential to achieving the efficiencies and required performance for all applications. Digitization of our manufacturing equipment allows for real time management of quality across all critical stages. Given the importance of safety, reliability, and supply chain stability in the end-use applications, our selection of an automation partner was focused on the capability to support a network of equipment around the globe on a 24-7 basis, coupled with expertise to deliver state-of-the-art manufacturing capability for responsibly managing remote processing operations which are critical to end-use performance. Our requirements for build quality, design capability, relevant experience, and tier-one design and support commitment lead us to Eckhart, an Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing solutions provider. Eckhart designs, implements, and sustains automation for some of the largest manufacturing companies in the world.”

Eckhart President & CEO Andy Storm said, “Very few companies establish a universally endorsed brand or forge a new industry segment. Applied Fiber has achieved both. Through our announced partnership, our team of dedicated engineers is excited to design, build, and integrate highly automated systems for Applied Fiber and its licensed partners.”

Applied Fiber and Eckhart plan to deliver the first digitally managed processing equipment during Q4 of 2021.

About Eckhart

For over 60 years and based in Warren, Michigan, Eckhart designs, builds, and sustains advanced industrial solutions that enhance the quality of life. Eckhart’s proven portfolio of Industry 4.0 technology includes autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), collaborative robotic systems, traditional robotics, assembly automation & simulation, 3D printing tool development & production, and Factory of the Future consulting for the world’s largest manufacturers. Eckhart serves an established and loyal blue-chip customer base of leading industrial original equipment manufacturers including 3M, Boeing, Pepsico, Stryker Medical, General Electric, Ford, Tesla, John Deere, Honda, Subaru, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Bradford White, Cargill, Whirlpool, Toyota, Mercedes, and Caterpillar. Learn more at www.eckhartusa.com

About Applied Fiber

Applied Fiber® is the leading company for terminated synthetic fiber tension systems worldwide. The company’s advanced products are utilized where performance and reliability are essential, whether high volume OEM production or mission-critical specialty applications. Applied Fiber® delivers engineered tension systems across Mining, Offshore Oil and Gas, Medical, Commercial Marine, Renewable Energy, Military, Aerospace, and other Industrial markets. www.applied-fiber.com