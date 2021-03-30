TWEF Honors Champions of COVID Celebrating Women Who Fight to Save Lives During Coronavirus Pandemic

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TWEF, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, honors phenomenal women whose courage, commitment, and sacrifices are evident every day as they fight to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Champions of Covid celebrates and recognizes Diva Herazo, CEO Biomedent, Inc, Dr. Janice Uduma, ER Physician, Carmisha Kellum, Nurse Practitioner, and Dr. Mei Kishiki, DDS. These women have dedicated their professional lives to serving others in the healthcare industry. The awards/ luncheon will be held at the beautiful Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa 111 N. Post Oak Ln, Houston Texas 77024 on March 30, 2021, at 1:00 pm.

This is TWEF's 18th Annual Women's celebration. The special event is sponsored by Comerica Bank and hosted by TWEF founder, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Deavra Daughtry. "March is National Women's History Month, and what better way to celebrate than by honoring dynamic women in the healthcare business. "These women are tireless workers who give 110% every day. They have shown up during this awful pandemic and been leaders, sisters, comforters, counselors, and exhibited an abundance amount of selflessness. We are honored to honor them," says Daughtry. Honoree and frontline worker, Dr. Janice Uduma, describes what the fight against COVID-19 has been like, "The fact that you are fighting an invisible enemy that seems to show no mercy stirs up worry."

TWEF continues to complete its mission of caring for the community. The non-profit has served over 6000 families during the COVID pandemic by hosting drive-thru giveaways, PPE events, and weekly digital & virtual conferences to help fight against the spread of COVID.

