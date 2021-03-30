Proscia and Unilabs Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance the Use of Artificial Intelligence in High-Throughput Diagnostic Workflows

PHILADELPHIA & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, and Unilabs, a leading international provider of diagnostic services, have established a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in routine pathology practice. Through the collaboration, Unilabs will validate the efficacy of Proscia’s computational pathology applications and deploy them into its high-throughput workflows, improving diagnostic quality and reducing turnaround times to directly benefit patients and the physicians treating them.

Proscia will bring its experience building AI applications that perform across laboratory settings to the center of the partnership. It will collaborate with Unilabs to create de-identified data sets, using the latest technology to adhere with data protection regulations, for developing AI solutions that drive meaningful quality and productivity gains. Unilabs will also test the utility of Proscia’s computational applications, generating clinical and economic evidence on their capacity to achieve their intended purposes.

Unilabs will innovate its service offerings through the partnership by beginning to implement computational pathology into its routine workflows leveraging Proscia’s suite of AI applications. Unilabs will initially deploy DermAI®, which classifies images of skin biopsies displaying more than 200 diagnosis with a high degree of accuracy, to study the application’s impact on its high-throughput pathology operations.

“At Unilabs, we pride ourselves on delivering accurate, timely diagnoses. Deploying Proscia’s AI solutions will enable us to provide better care to our patients and better serve our referring physicians,” said Dr. Christian Rebhan, Chief Medical and Operations Officer at Unilabs. “The adoption of AI is poised to make the biggest impact on pathology since the introduction of light microscopy over a century ago, and we are excited to chart our path in computational pathology with Proscia,” said Claudio Silvestrin, Head of the AI Centre of Excellence at Unilabs.

In forming this strategic partnership, Unilabs joins the growing list of academic and commercial laboratories with which Proscia is working to accelerate the adoption of digital and computational pathology in clinical practice. Earlier this year, Proscia announced that LabPON has adopted its CE-IVD certified Concentriq® Dx to scale its routine pathology operations amid a surge in demand for diagnostic services. In August 2020, Proscia established a Computational Pathology Center of Excellence with the University Medical Center Utrecht. The company also published the results of one of the largest and most comprehensive validation studies performed in pathology to date in support of its DermAI.

“Proscia is committed to advancing the standard of care, and we will enable this change by driving adoption of computational pathology,” said Julianna Ianni, VP of AI Research & Development. “In partnering with Unilabs, we are working towards delivering real-world AI solutions that perform across multiple laboratory settings and demonstrating their implementation at scale.”

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is changing the way the world practices pathology to transform cancer research and diagnosis. With the company’s Concentriq digital pathology platform and pipeline of AI-powered applications, laboratories are leveraging new kinds of data to accelerate discoveries and improve patient outcomes. Proscia’s team of technologists, scientists, and pathologists is bringing a fresh approach to an outdated industry, helping the world to keep pace with the increasing demand for pathology services and fulfill the promise of precision diagnostics. For more information, visit proscia.com.

About Unilabs

Unilabs is one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing diagnostics companies. It offers a complete range of laboratory, pathology and imaging services for patients all around the world. With 12,000 employees across 110 imaging centers and 250 labs in 17 countries, we perform close to four million lab tests a week – saving lives every single day. Its digitized pathology services from accredited laboratories span 12 countries across Europe, Latin America and Middle East, with a subspecialist network of more than 200 pathologists, providing timely and actionable reports. The Unilabs AI Centre of Excellence is continuously searching for and evaluating the latest AI solutions, to provide Unilabs’ patients and physicians with the best possible service & care. For more information, visit unilabs.com.