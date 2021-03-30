Infutor Joins the Karlsgate Identity Exchange to Offer Secure Data Enhancement Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karlsgate, a secure data collaboration company, today announced that the full suite of Infutor’s industry leading consumer identity management solutions is now accessible via Karlsgate Identity Exchange. Karlsgate enables companies to match and append data from Infutor without disclosure of their Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

Karlsgate Addresses Data Control Concerns

Several trends are negatively impacting traditional data transactions. Fast-moving privacy regulations and muddled messages from the industry are eroding brands’ confidence in how they can safely get the data they need to acquire and engage customers.

While clean rooms and data bunkers have been viewed as viable alternatives, brands are realizing that they simply push responsibility for data control to a third-party. Increasingly, Infutor’s clients, especially in Financial Services and other regulated markets, want to maintain complete control of their customer data.

“Our clients want unencumbered access to our leading data and identity solutions, but they want to leave PII safely behind their firewall,” said Gary Walter, CEO at Infutor. “We evaluated a number of options to meet this client need and Karlsgate presents a simple and elegant approach to secure data sharing with Infutor.”

Karlsgate Identity Exchange Creates Opportunities for Marketers

Karlsgate Identity Exchange ensures the highest level of data security and privacy compliance by using Cryptoidentity—encrypted, single-use pseudonymized tokens—and a distributed network architecture to match two data sets without sharing or exposing Personal Data identifiers. It provides a number of key advantages to marketers and their partners including:

New data opportunities – Access a rapidly expanding global network of data partners

Access a rapidly expanding global network of data partners Pay as you go – No upfront cost or minimum monthly financial commitment

No upfront cost or minimum monthly financial commitment Setup is easy – Install and create listing in a few hours or days

Install and create listing in a few hours or days Maintain data custody – Customer identities never leave your environment

“The addition of Infutor to our network is further validation of our business model and technology,” said Brian Mullin, CEO of Karlsgate. “The path to an enduring data compliance strategy is increasingly complicated. In the absence of a global policy, the best practice is now crystal clear, never send PII to a third party.”

For more information on Karlsgate Identity Exchange visit www.karlsgate.com.

About Karlsgate: Karlsgate is an innovative secure data collaboration company. Through the Karlsgate Identity Exchange and patent pending Cryptoidentity, we empower data owners, brands, publishers, agencies and technology companies to share consumer insights freely without exposing consumer identities. Karlsgate was recognized by I-COM Global as Data Startup of the Year for 2020. For more information, visit karlsgate.com.

About Infutor: Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor is regularly named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognized by Crain’s Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. A privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners, Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.