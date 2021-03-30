Salisbury University Selects Tanium’s Cloud-Based Solution for Holistic Endpoint Management and Compliance at Scale

KIRKLAND, WA.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security built for the world’s most demanding IT environments, today announced that Salisbury University selected Tanium as a Service (TaaS) to enhance the university’s audit compliance program and bolster efficiency between technology teams. TaaS is the first and only zero infrastructure endpoint management and security platform.

“Our university has a complex operational and security environment, and we needed a unified platform to provide a single source of truth for both our security and ops teams,” said Steve Blankenship, Director, Information Technology at Salisbury University. “It was quickly clear to us that Tanium as a Service was the only solution that enabled a holistic approach with an unmatched level of speed, scale and visibility. We also saw a huge advantage to the way it could support reducing employee burnout by allowing for the automation of remedial tasks.”

As a state agency, Salisbury University has significant audit requirements. TaaS helped enable the University to meet those requirements from day one. The Tanium platform also resolved inefficiencies caused by departmental silos, providing a single-pane-of-glass view into the organization’s endpoint landscape, especially key during remote and hybrid school sessions. Finally, Salisbury University selected Tanium to automate a range of manual security and operations tasks, which will serve to balance workload and allow university staff to invest their time in performing highly impactful tasks while automating remedial tasks.

“Salisbury University is a great example of forward-thinking in identifying the value of a unified approach to endpoint management and compliance,” said Gary Buonacorsi, Chief Technology Officer, State and Local Government at Tanium. “Bandage point solutions are inadequate for addressing today’s highly complex environments, and by implementing TaaS, which will deliver efficiencies and greater visibility and management capability from day one, Salisbury University is creating a strong model for other universities to follow.”

About Tanium

