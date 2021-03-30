POSaBIT & I Heart Jane Create Seamless Dispensary Integration

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology company with an industry-leading cannabis point of sale system and unique payment processing solutions for the cannabis industry, has officially partnered with I Heart Jane, the premier online ordering and menu platform for marijuana retailers. The two companies have created a seamless, one-of-a-kind Online Orders Integration, allowing both customers and stores to enjoy an all-in-one ecosystem between the online and in-store experience.

Jane’s online ordering has long been a favorite of dispensaries across the country, driving revenue for stores and providing an aesthetically-pleasing and efficient menu platform for customers who prefer shopping online. The integration with POSaBIT will only improve this experience. "This full integration has been long in the making and marks a fantastic next step in our partnership," said Ryan Hamlin, co-founder/CEO of POSaBIT. "The Jane team has been incredible to work with and we are ecstatic to now offer a seamless experience to both consumers and retailers."

“POSaBIT has been a phenomenal provider to our mutual partners, so we are excited to launch a deeper level of integration between our two systems. Jane orders will now flow natively into POSaBIT’s system, eliminating manual work for dispensary staff. We are excited to continue building this partnership for the long-term,” said Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO of Jane Technologies.

Early reviews of the integration from retailers has been nothing but positive. "The online orders integration has led to a marked improvement in both our day to day operations and our customers' overall experience," said Rachelle Mitchell, co-owner of West Coast Wellness. "It's exciting to have two of our favorite partners team up to create such a wonderful product. I would also like to add how much I appreciate the quick response to questions and feedback. Both companies are always improving their product."

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

About I Heart Jane (Jane)

Jane is the cannabis industry's first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 1,900+ dispensaries and brands across 34 state markets. Jane's unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey e-commerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information and to request a demo, email demo@iheartjane.com. For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com.