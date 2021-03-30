Generational Group Announces Jack Nicklaus Endorsement Agreement and Strategic Corporate Alliance with the Nicklaus Companies

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, the leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that it has signed an endorsement agreement and strategic marketing alliance with Jack Nicklaus and the Nicklaus Companies. The three-year agreement will make Generational a Nicklaus Companies’ investment banking partner for helping business owners plan strategic growth, enterprise valuation, exit strategies and multi-generational planning.

Generational’s suite of financial services includes mergers and acquisitions, business consulting, and wealth advisory services.

Jack Nicklaus is one of the world’s most iconic brands, not only in the sports world but in global business as well. Commonly known as the “Golfer of the Century,” with a record 18 major championships, Nicklaus is also a renowned and successful business owner and entrepreneur, having created dozens of companies over 50 years. In 2007, Nicklaus partnered with famed entrepreneur, banker and philanthropist Howard Milstein to institutionalize his brands and global business—which is similar to Generational clients, who seek to monetize their business and establish a legacy for future generations.

Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of Generational said, “We are thrilled to have developed a strategic partnership with Jack and the Nicklaus Companies. He is respected throughout the world and we are honored and privileged to have our companies aligned together. The Nicklaus brand stands for excellence and integrity, which ties in perfectly with Generational’s core values. In addition, many business owners love golf, which creates tremendous synergy with our client base.”

The strategy for Nicklaus Companies is to partner with the industry leader in each market segment or product category where appropriate. As a result, the Nicklaus brands have enjoyed successful and long-term relationships around the world, some now passing 50 years. The relationship with the Generational Group will help further develop the brand for both organizations.

“I have always prided myself in trying to find the right partners, whether in golf or in business,” said Nicklaus, Founder of the Nicklaus Companies. “The Generational Group is family-owned, like-minded, and we share many of the same core values in both life and business. I have always believed in the importance of creating a legacy, and leaving things better for the next generation. That is part of Generational’s mission. They are focused on what a client is trying to accomplish in business, in life and for future generations.”

"I know how important and how emotional it is to create a company and build it over many years in hopes of one day providing for the next generation,” Nicklaus added. “This is exactly why I partnered with Howard Milstein, and why I believe we identify so well with the Generational Group’s clients and prospects.”

“Jack Nicklaus is the gold standard,” Howard Milstein, Executive Chairman of the Nicklaus Companies said. “Beyond golf— where he left so indelible a mark—what Jack has accomplished in business and philanthropy is equally remarkable. There is perhaps no greater responsibility or honor than being entrusted with protecting and enhancing this legacy. We look forward to working closely with the Generational Group to establish success for both our companies.”

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.generational.com/ or the https://www.generational.com/press-releases.

About Nicklaus Companies

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus. The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created over 420 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses. In addition to institutionalizing the Nicklaus brands for the future, Milstein has instilled a personal philosophy of “A Brand That Gives Back,” with products and partners committing to donations to help the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and other charities. A leading entrepreneur in the golf industry, Milstein also created 8AM Golf, a family of companies that also includes GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com, Miura Golf, Club Conex, True Spec Golf, GolfLogix and Chirp. All share a common mission to help players at all levels enjoy the game more. We leverage our winning heritage to achieve excellence, foster growth and champion social good. We activate modern strategies and techniques to enhance our customer’s lives and match the high standards set in the career and life of Jack Nicklaus.