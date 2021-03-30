BAE Systems wins $42.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy for Landing Systems Integration Support

BAE Systems will provide installation, engineering, and sustainment support services to ensure the continued safe operation of U.S. military aircraft.

The new instrument landing system provides U.S. Navy pilots with increased guidance capabilities by utilizing radio beam signals that aircraft computers translate, enabling pilots to correct their flight path and operate aircraft without instruction from an air traffic controller. Photo credit: U.S. Air Force

MCLEAN, Va.--()--BAE Systems was awarded a four-year $42.5 million task order by the U.S. Navy to provide shore-based landing systems integration (LSI) support services for instrument carrier and instrument landing systems (ICLS/ILS). The new ILS provides U.S. Navy pilots with increased guidance capabilities by utilizing radio beam signals that aircraft computers translate, enabling pilots to correct their flight path and operate aircraft without instruction from an air traffic controller.

“For several decades, we have been responsible for integrating the Navy’s landing systems, which are critical to the safety of warfighters in the air and on the ground,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions business. “As a lead systems integrator, we have efficient, established, and proven methods and experience installing and sustaining these complex landing systems, which are critical for the safe landing of aircraft.”

In partnership with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field (NAWCAD WOLF), BAE Systems serves as part of the lead systems integrator team on the LSI contract. The company provides a variety of support including systems integration, installation, and overall system sustainment. The company’s technicians and experts deploy around the world to support warfighters and will provide support at military installations including Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington for ICLS support and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California for ILS support.

