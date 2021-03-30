Octo Wins Seat on DIA’s SITE III Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo is pleased to announce it has been awarded a spot on the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA’s) $12.6 billion Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (SITE III) contract. SITE III will enable modernization of DIA’s infrastructure, systems, and applications to support warfighters, policymakers, and acquisition leaders across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise. The 10-year contract also opens opportunities for Octo to continue serving in an even broader capacity on an increasing number of military intelligence projects, providing additional IT support to DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) that may include planning and project management, application development and modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, and other information technology services.

" Octo is elated to be awarded the SITE III contract with DIA and to continue supporting the modernization of critical military intelligence IT systems,” said Sam Stollar, Senior Vice President of Intelligence and Air Force at Octo. “ This represents the culmination of over nine years leading IT engagements with DIA, NGA, and military service intelligence components where Octo's 1,100+ employees have helped speed the delivery of cloud native, platform-enabled mission systems."

Octo CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ This is an exciting time for Octo as we continue to demonstrate our commitment and capabilities to the intelligence community and their defense counterparts while putting our growing teams to work on projects that directly impact our operatives, warfighters, and country. We are honored to be part of DIA’s mission and support them in executing their role in helping protect our nation.”

About Octo

Octo challenges the status quo, empowering federal agencies to leap IT hurdles by using emerging technologies to create transformative solutions that enable rapid modernization, enhance citizen engagement, and maximize human impact. We continually explore ways to transform IT, producing results vital to national security, intelligence, health care, and more.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges with Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Agile DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, Open Source, Cybersecurity, and Data Science solutions. Octo enables the government to modernize faster and meet the needs of rapidly changing missions with agility. Our approach is collaborative, and our outcomes are superior.