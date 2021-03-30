Cloudmed Acquires Databound, Enhancing Its Revenue Intelligence Platform with Robotic Process Automation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudmed, the leader in Revenue Intelligence™ solutions for healthcare providers, announced today that it has acquired Databound, a healthcare technology company specializing in Robotic Process Automation. Together, Cloudmed and Databound deliver unprecedented accuracy, productivity, and revenue opportunities through sophisticated automation technology and human expertise.

It has never been more important for healthcare communities to get paid for the care they provide,” states Lee Rivas, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudmed. “Databound’s achievements in intelligent automation enrich Cloudmed’s market-leading Revenue Intelligence™ platform to help providers enhance productivity and increase revenue.

Both companies were recognized by their clients for their commitment to excellence in 2021, with the Best in KLAS ranking for outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations deliver better patient care. Cloudmed is ranked #1 in the Revenue Integrity/Underpayment Services Provider segment. Databound earned the top honors in the new Robotic Process Animation (RPA) segment.

“Both Cloudmed and Databound share a passion for excellence, innovation, and most importantly, service." states Paul Martin, President and CEO of Databound. "Databound's proven revenue cycle focused RPA technology that lives up to its promises is a perfect fit with the Cloudmed Revenue Intelligence™ platform. Together, we’ll help our customers unleash the value of RPA and realize the revenue they deserve."

About Cloudmed

Cloudmed is a healthcare technology company focused on Revenue Intelligence™ and data-driven insights. Our market-leading platform utilizes intelligent automation and human expertise to help providers enhance productivity and increase revenue. Cloudmed partners with over 3,100 healthcare providers in the United States and recovers over $1.5 billion of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. Cloudmed was awarded 2021 Best In KLAS: Revenue Integrity/Underpayment Services. Its solution suites have HFMA Peer Review status and are HITRUST certified. www.cloudmed.com

About Databound

Databound provides specialized automation software and services designed for the healthcare revenue cycle. By providing high ROI solutions that work, they help organizations increase productivity, save time, and capture missed revenue. Databound continues to set the standard for RPA excellence and has won 2021 Best in KLAS: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with unmatched customer satisfaction reviews. www.databound.com.