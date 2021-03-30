Gigamon and FireEye Broaden Relationship to Radically Simplify and Optimize Hybrid Cloud Deployment, Monitoring and Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigamon, the leader in cloud visibility and analytics, today announced its latest Gigamon Hawk technical integration with FireEye, Inc., the intelligence-led security company. In an advancement of their long-standing relationship, the companies worked closely to integrate Gigamon Hawk, the first elastic visibility and analytics fabric for all data-in-motion across the hybrid cloud. Unlike existing visibility tools, only Hawk is built on a single architecture that spans the entire hybrid infrastructure and can elastically scale to provide visibility across any cloud. This enables IT teams to gain full visibility and control of the performance, security and cost of their hybrid cloud network.

The need for organizational agility has driven the rapid evolution of digital infrastructure. In order to optimize and secure these environments, IT teams have implemented additional applications and management tools at a hurried pace, creating a foundational gap in visibility across the underlying hybrid cloud network. Gigamon Hawk is now integrated with FireEye Network Security, closing this critical gap and radically simplifying hybrid cloud adoption. This integration provides a unified view across hybrid infrastructure through a single, simple interface with built-in management and reporting.

“ Gigamon Hawk establishes an important precedent for cloud visibility capabilities,” said Ramesh Gupta, Senior Vice President, Engineering for Network Security at FireEye. “ It is not enough to maintain legacy monitoring and security tools, especially as the hybrid workforce remains, and depends, on the cloud to continue business operations as normal. Gigamon Hawk will enable our customers to improve their security posture and gain unified insight into their hybrid cloud.”

“ Gigamon has long been at the forefront of network visibility, now delivering a hybrid cloud platform that comes to life via trusted partners like FireEye,” said Michael Dickman, Chief Product Officer at Gigamon. “ With Gigamon Hawk customers gain the ability to deploy FireEye cloud network security solutions instantly, and automatically scale out traffic visibility using platform-native automation offerings. Hawk allows IT to create a cloud ‘landing zone’ that includes FireEye and other critical security controls, with the option to refactor for cloud-native security controls, compliance and policies. We are proud to partner with FireEye to simplify, secure and optimize hybrid cloud environments.”

