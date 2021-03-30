Riversand Partners With Calago to Offer Cloud-Native MDM and PIM in the Netherlands

HOUSTON & MEPPEL, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with Calago, a consultancy specializing in B2B Product Information Management solutions.

Calago advises brands on how to optimally implement product information management software to ensure a successful digital transformation journey. The partnership with Riversand will offer customers in the Netherlands a scalable and agile Multi-Domain MDM and PIM that allows additional Apps to be developed to solve new business requirements as market conditions change.

“With a combined offering that includes Riversand’s cloud-native platform with Calago’s implementation experience, customers will get measurable value in their PIM and MDM investments,” said Arjan Herskamp, CEO and Founder at Calago.

The joint solution will offer medium and large-sized enterprises in the Netherlands an innovative approach to digital transformation with 360-degree insights of customer and product engagement, creating immersive consumer experiences.

“A successful implementation is key to leveraging a PIM solution, and Calago’s experience in this area is an essential part of maximizing value when implementing Riversand’s best-in-class platform,” said Ben Rund, vice president of Business Development at Riversand. “We are excited to join forces with Calago to help companies in the Netherlands accelerate their e-Commerce growth.”

About Calago

At Calago we have been helping companies through consultancy to master their product data and related processes for over 20 years. We do this as an independent partner providing consulting services from the beginning of the PIM selection process to implementation. Our promise is to enable product information leadership for our customers as part of their digital transformation journey.

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand’s MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://www.riversand.com/ for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.