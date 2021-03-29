Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Now Serving Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical (“Abacus Plumbing”), a Wrench Group company, announced the grand opening of their newest location in Austin, Texas. Abacus Plumbing has served generations of Texans as one of the leading home services providers in the state, offering plumbing services, air conditioning and heating, electrical services, drain and sewer, and water treatment.

With the expansion, the company now provides its A+ Better Business Bureau-rated and accredited services to all communities in the Austin area. The company has deep ties to the Austin community, and is currently hiring skilled technicians.

“We are very excited about serving customers in Austin,” said Alan O’Neill, founder and CEO of Abacus Plumbing. “It’s a natural fit for our business. Abacus Plumbing was built upon the pillars of honesty, integrity, teamwork and respect, which we believe will be well-received by Austin homeowners. We look forward to providing the outstanding level of service for Texas families that we have since we first opened our doors.”

Abacus Plumbing expects to employ approximately 75 people at the new location by 2023. The company was founded nearly two decades ago in Houston.

The new location’s address is 2105 Denton Drive, Austin, and can be reached via phone at 512-943-7070. For more information about Abacus Plumbing and its services, to find a service area map, or to schedule an appointment online, please visit https://www.abacusplumbing.com.

ABOUT ABACUS PLUMBING

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full-service residential contractor serving Texas since 2003. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. License Numbers: ALAN O’NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

ABOUT WRENCH GROUP

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 700,000 customers annually in the Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Naples, Phoenix, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com