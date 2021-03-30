CORRECTING and REPLACING Nanoshield™ Expands Global Footprint with Nestlé Professional’s Adoption on Coffee Machines

Nestlé Professional teamed up with Nanoveu, a leading technology research company to customize its Nanoshield anti-viral and anti-bacterial screen protector for Nestlé Professional's Nescafé and We Proudly Serve Starbucks® coffee machines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nestlé Professional teamed up with Nanoveu, a leading technology research company to customize its Nanoshield anti-viral and anti-bacterial screen protector for Nestlé Professional's Nescafé and We Proudly Serve Starbucks® coffee machines. (Photo: Business Wire)

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, last sentence of release dated March 29, 2021, should read: Nestlé Professional, the global leader in out-of-home branded hot and cold beverage solutions is deploying antimicrobial self-disinfecting screen protectors on its out-of-home coffee machines.

The updated release reads:

Nanoshield™ Expands Global Footprint with Nestlé Professional’s Adoption on Coffee Machines

Nanoshield’s Antimicrobial Self-Disinfecting film to be deployed on Nestlé Professional’s Nescafé® and We Proudly Serve Starbucks® coffee machines

With the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers everywhere are looking for proven disinfection and reassurance for safety and hygiene. Nanoveu’s state-of-the-art, self-disinfecting Nanoshield film assists healthcare, corporate, government, education and hospitality businesses adapt to consumer concerns by minimizing the spread of common bacteria and viruses on high-touch surfaces. Nestlé Professional, the global leader in out-of-home branded hot and cold beverage solutions is deploying antimicrobial self-disinfecting screen protectors on its out-of-home coffee machines.

The company leveraged its R&D expertise in virology and food safety at the Nestlé Institute of Food Safety and Analytical Sciences located in Lausanne, Switzerland to scientifically validate different antimicrobial solutions. A scientific study, which includes the Nanoshield product results, will be published in a peer reviewed journal soon.

Nanoshield is an adhesive film that can be sized and customized for a variety of applications, making it a powerful defence for any high-touch surface such as self-serve checkouts, grocery carts, door handles, push plates, handrails, elevators, ATMs, mass transit, shared computer equipment and more.

“ We want to be able to support our customers in any possible way, to assist them to serve their consumers in a safe and reliable manner,” said Reinhold Jakobi, Head of Nestlé Professional’s Strategic Business Unit. “ Offering tools to help our customers to be able to continue serving coffee to their consumers in challenging times is of the utmost importance.”

The state-of-the-art, self-disinfecting Nanoshield film is composed of a PET foil with a special resin layer, containing an active copper component. The films have undergone rigorous scientific testing to prove its properties.

Zenon Mandralis, Head of Research and Development for Nestlé Professional, added, “ We continue to explore a wide range of novel solutions, such as ordering through apps, touchless machines and screen protectors to support our customers. The screen protections are a great solution because they can be easily used on current beverage machines and complement existing enhanced hygiene measures we already have in place for our coffee solutions.”

The customized Nanoshield films are designed to precisely fit the Nescafé® touch screen and touch pad coffee machines, which are available around the world. Specific Nanoshield films will also be available for We Proudly Serve Starbucks® coffee machines in selected markets.

“ We are fortunate to be working with a great global partner like Nestlé. Nestlé understands the importance of Nanoshield and its efficacy in protecting against viruses, particularly against the COVID-19 virus,” commented Alfred Chong, Nanoveu’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “ Together, both organizations have a strong desire to develop solutions that help deliver better health and safety outcomes for consumers in the new environment in which we are all now living.”

About Nanoshield

Nanoveu is a technology company grounded in deep science. Nanoveu's flagship product Nanoshield provides antimicrobial protection in the form of a clear plastic film that can be used on a variety of surfaces, such as digital screens, mobile phones and other frequently touched surfaces such as doors, door handles, handrails and more. Visit Nanoshield.bz to learn more about how Nanoshield works, its long-term efficacy and various applications.