Danimer Scientific Planning $700 Million, 400-Job Expansion in Decatur County

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, plans to invest $700 million in expanding their Bainbridge manufacturing operations, nearly quadrupling their workforce in Decatur County. On March 16, Danimer and Mars-Wrigley announced a partnership to develop an innovative home compostable packaging, with SKITTLES® as the brand’s first product to use the new packaging.

“I want to thank Danimer for this planned investment in Bainbridge that will create hundreds of solid manufacturing jobs for the hardworking people of southwest Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Across multiple industries, Georgia is growing jobs of the future. This major expansion is a testament to the increasing focus Georgia is putting on sustainability and innovation, supported by our highly skilled workforce, technical colleges, and business-friendly climate.”

Headquartered in Bainbridge for over a decade, Danimer currently employs more than 100 people in southwest Georgia. The company’s renewable and sustainable biopolymers are used in single-use and other plastic products. These materials are biodegradable and compostable and are used by clients in industries like food packaging, bottling, and other traditional packaging sectors. Applications for Danimer’s biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives, and injection-molded articles.

“Georgia has been a welcoming home for Danimer since the company’s inception, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue growing our roots in the region,” said Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific. “With access to the state’s robust logistics infrastructure and top-notch talent coming from local universities, we are in a strong position to make our vision of replacing traditional plastic with 100% renewable and biodegradable alternatives a reality. We could not be more pleased with the growing commitments to sustainable solutions by multinational companies, which has allowed us to double the planned size of this new facility.”

Danimer expects to construct an additional 2,000,000-square-foot facility near their current 25-acre campus, located at 140 Industrial Boulevard in Bainbridge. The company will hire for technical positions and careers in production, maintenance, and management. Individuals interested in opportunities with Danimer are encouraged to visit www.DanimerScientific.com for additional information.

“Reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste is one of the most critical issues facing the world today, so we are proud to welcome home a project that will play a key role in solving it,” said Rick McCaskill, executive director of the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County. “We look forward to supporting Danimer Scientific in bringing this innovative technology from Decatur County to the rest of the world.”

“Danimer Scientific would not be what it is today without the support we have received from the Bainbridge community over the years,” said Michael Smith, chief operating officer at Danimer Scientific. “In particular, we’d like to thank the Development Authority of Decatur County and the State of Georgia for their assistance in making this process smooth and efficient as we prepare plans for the new facility.”

Senior Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bainbridge-Decatur County, Southern Regional Technical College, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“We are delighted to see an innovative company like Danimer continue to grow and thrive from their home in southwest Georgia, and I thank our economic development partners for their continued support of our existing industries,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia companies like Danimer continue to lead the way toward a green manufacturing future, and we are thrilled to be their partner as they push sustainable solutions forward.”

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, the company’s renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable. They return to nature instead of polluting the environment. Danimer Scientific’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for Danimer Scientific’s biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives, and injection-molded articles, among others. The company now holds more than 150 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

