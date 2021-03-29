The Bump Announces First Annual Best of Pregnancy Awards Winners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents, today announced the winners of its first annual The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards, honoring the most outstanding products for pregnancy and the fourth trimester. The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards winners include must-have products across three categories: live, wear and care. All selections were made by The Bump editorial team for their purpose, efficacy, aesthetics and more. The team tested hundreds of products and identified the top 33 award winners guaranteed to make the transition from a positive pregnancy test to a baby-in-arms as seamless as possible.

“We created The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards as an extension of our well-known Best of Baby Awards franchise. Pregnancy is such a pivotal time in a woman’s life, so we made it our mission to research, test and find the most helpful products to navigate the journey and the 12 weeks that follow, known as the fourth trimester,” said Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Bump. “From the best pregnancy pillow to nursing clothes you’ll actually want to wear, this year’s winners are all aimed to aid mothers in this life-changing journey.”

Notable Best of Pregnancy “Live” Winners

[PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow](thebump.com/a/best-of-pregnancy-winner-pregnancy-pillow-2021) features a supportive, C-shaped body bolster designed to give you a better sleep, even in the third trimester. The polyfill material envelops you and is easily adjustable, giving your back, hips, knees and neck maximum comfort.

[Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Pump](thebump.com/a/best-of-pregnancy-winner-breast-pump-2021) is compact, lightweight and more efficient than ever. It can be used just about anywhere thanks to a two-hour rechargeable battery and it weighs less than a pound. The two-phase expression allows for more natural letdown and more comfortable pumping.

Notable Best of Pregnancy “Wear” Winners

[Ingrid and Isabel Maternity BellaBand](thebump.com/a/best-of-pregnancy-winner-belly-band-2021) allows you to wear your pre-pregnancy clothing a little longer, maternity styles more comfortably, and your old favorites sooner after delivery. The stretchy tube hugs your belly and can be pulled over your bump or folded over. A silicone strip keeps it securely in place.

[Teat and Cosset](thebump.com/a/best-of-pregnancy-winner-nursing-clothing-brand-2021) nursing clothing is equal parts functional and fashionable. These wardrobe staples will take you through pregnancy and the fourth trimester, as you transition to breastfeeding and beyond. Functional and discreet zippers offer easy access for nursing in chic dresses, jumpsuits and tees you’ll actually want to wear.

Notable Best of Pregnancy “Care” Winners

[Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter](thebump.com/a/best-of-pregnancy-winner-belly-butter-2021) is rich and nourishing, perfect for during and after pregnancy. Hydrating coco, jojoba and shea butters blend to combat belly itch as your skin stretches to accommodate a growing baby. The paraben-free cream is safe, effective and blissfully fragrance-free.

[Frida Mom Labor and Delivery Postpartum Recovery Kit](thebump.com/a/best-of-pregnancy-winner-postpartum-care-kit- 2021) features everything you need for labor—think comfy hospital gown and cozy socks—and to jump-start your recovery after delivery. Your hospital bag packs itself with this caddy of essentials, including disposable underwear, instant ice pack maxi pads and witch hazel pad liners.

