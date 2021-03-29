Khoros Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program Empowering Brands to Provide Connected Digital Customer Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced that it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. The partnership solidifies years of successful integrations across the Khoros platform and the Adobe Experience Cloud to provide connected digital experiences and analytics for joint customers.

“Creating exceptional digital customer experiences starts with an understanding that technology isn’t a replacement for human connection. In fact, with the right partner, brands can harness technology to foster much deeper, personal relationships across their customer journey - relationships that will ultimately improve retention and drive growth. Together, Khoros and Adobe give brands this power. We’re excited to take our partnership with Adobe to the next level and help companies create customers for life,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros.

Nik Shroff, senior director of global technology partners at Adobe, added, “In the experience economy, every business has to be a digital business. With Khoros’ platform, companies can execute impactful digital strategies that drive growth and customer experience. We look forward to continuing to work with Khoros to help shared customers thrive.”

The Khoros platform, which features solutions for digital marketing, community management, and digital customer service, integrates across the Adobe Experience Cloud. Benefits of these integrations for Khoros and Adobe customers include:

Customized customer experiences : Create stand-out experiences with Adobe Experience Manager by bringing in user-generated content from Khoros Communities into the application. The integration enables marketers to create compelling brand experiences that seamlessly brings together content with social media.

: Create stand-out experiences with Adobe Experience Manager by bringing in user-generated content from Khoros Communities into the application. The integration enables marketers to create compelling brand experiences that seamlessly brings together content with social media. Enhanced team efficiency : Connect Adobe Experience Manager Assets to Khoros Marketing so internal teams can streamline publishing workflows and have easy access to approved images for social media campaigns from within the digital asset management (DAM) platform.

: Connect Adobe Experience Manager Assets to Khoros Marketing so internal teams can streamline publishing workflows and have easy access to approved images for social media campaigns from within the digital asset management (DAM) platform. Analytics to capture the complete customer journey : In addition to measuring impact on social media, incorporate real-time social media analytics from Khoros into Adobe Analytics to understand the complete customer journey across all of your digital channels.

: In addition to measuring impact on social media, incorporate real-time social media analytics from Khoros into Adobe Analytics to understand the complete customer journey across all of your digital channels. Adding customer engagement to the Adobe customer experience: Khoros’ strength and expertise in building digital customer relationships enhances Adobe’s unparalleled CX offerings in commerce, product research, and branding.

To learn more about Khoros and its industry-leading digital-first customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros is a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services. We build enterprise software and offer expert services for digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management — differentiated by award-winning services with 20+ years of experience.

Over 2,000 brands use Khoros to power approximately 500 million daily digital interactions and create customers for life. Khoros has over 10 industry awards from TrustRadius, Stevie Awards, G2, and more. Khoros, built from Spredfast and Lithium, has 11 offices globally, and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor. For more information, visit khoros.com.