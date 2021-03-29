Unhedged Raises $4.4M, Led by Littlebanc and Entity Backed by Palm Ventures

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unhedged, a financial research & collaboration platform, announced it has raised $4.4 million in funding, led by Littlebanc and an entity backed by Palm Ventures. Unhedged intends to use the funds to continue growing its platform and building the team. Michael Margolies, Littlebanc's founder, has joined Unhedged’s Board.

Unhedged’s mission is to provide all investors access to high-quality data within a platform that allows users to create, organize and share financial research and related content.

"We look forward to continuing to improve the Unhedged platform, including upgrading the quality and reliability of our data, the breadth of our workflow management tools and the ease and usability of the platform for all investors," said Chris Sommers, co-founder of Unhedged.

Unhedged is available for free at https://www.unhedged.com while the product is still in beta.

"Unhedged, even as a beta product, is better than almost anything I have seen as a research and collaboration tool," said Michael Margolies.

About Unhedged

Unhedged is a modern, web-based financial data and research management platform. Our product is used by all investors seeking access to institutional-quality data, while benefiting from having workflow management and collaboration tools within the same platform.