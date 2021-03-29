INSUREtrust chooses CyberCube’s Broking Manager

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlanta-based insurance brokerage INSUREtrust is to roll out CyberCube’s Broking Manager, the cyber risks analytics platform for insurance intermediaries.

INSUREtrust is a wholesale insurance brokerage serving over 6,000 clients. In 1997, INSUREtrust manuscripted a unique policy form designed to explicitly cover exposures associated with the Internet’s emerging, digital risks. As a result, they have been a leader in the emerging risks, specialty brokering space for almost 24 years now.

Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will allow INSUREtrust’s team to quantify and explain to their clients the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Pascal Millaire, CEO for CyberCube, said: “INSUREtrust is an award-winning pioneer in the cyber insurance broking space. We’re thrilled they’ve chosen to use Broking Manager and look forward to their input as we continue to refine the offering to better meet the needs of insurance buyers in the years to come.”

Christiaan Durdaller, President and CEO of INSUREtrust, said: “We’re very excited to equip our exclusive broker and agent partners with Broking Manager to assist with cyber risk quantification. Our Cyber Secure Group (CSG) partners will be able to quickly and easily quantify their client’s financial exposure and explain underlying sources driving that exposure to facilitate better risk transfer decision making.

“We aspire to continue to lead innovation amongst specialty brokers for years to come and recognize that CyberCube is going to enable us to continue to do that. There is huge growth potential in the cyber marketplace and risk modeling and limit adequacy tests are going to play a key part in accessing the growth levels we hope to achieve.”

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modelling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About INSUREtrust

INSUREtrust, headquartered in the Atlanta metro area, is the insurance industry’s leading, specialty insurance brokerage for emerging risks. In April 1997, INSUREtrust pioneered the Cyber Insurance Industry by manuscripting a unique policy form designed to explicitly cover exposures associated with the Internet’s emerging, digital risks. This would later become known as the Cyber Insurance Industry. For the past 24 years, INSUREtrust has continued to lead the insurance industry with their unique innovation and expertise focused heavily in cyber insurance and related risk management. INSUREtrust is a subsidiary of Constellation Affiliated Partners, a New York-based insurance consolidator platform that specializes in MGA, program administration and wholesale companies within the United States and Canada.