Code42 Named in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42, the Insider Risk Management leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Code42 for its Accelerate Partner Program in CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. Code42 is the Insider Risk Management leader.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Code42’s Accelerate Partner Program was named to CRN’s Partner Program Guide as a result of the company’s revamped "channel-first" go-to-market strategy for the Code42 Incydr™ data risk detection and response product. Incydr helps security organizations identify and act on indicators of Insider Risk by monitoring data exposure and file exfiltration across a company’s entire network - including computers, cloud and email through agent and direct integrations. In today’s increasingly collaborative and remote work environment, Incydr is critical to protecting company data without impacting employee productivity which is common with traditional data loss prevention (DLP) technologies.

“Many companies have transitioned to a cloud-first, hybrid or remote work environment as a result of the pandemic. This shift has brought Insider Risk Management to the forefront of many businesses’ security postures. In fact, Code42’s 2021 Data Exposure Report found that employees are 85% more likely today to leak files than they were pre-COVID, yet more than half of organizations (54%) don’t have an Insider Risk Response Plan,” said Faraz Siraj, vice president of channel sales for Code42. “With our revamped channel program, Code42 will be able to help these companies manage Insider Risk and keep data and intellectual property safe.”

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

