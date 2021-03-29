AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Integration with PointClickCare Technologies

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (AMD), a privately held telemedicine technology solution provider for healthcare organizations worldwide, is proud to announce its integration with PointClickCare Technologies, the leader in cloud-based software technology for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) market. PointClickCare has built the largest ecosystem of independent software vendors in LTPAC Healthcare that connects LTPAC providers with a technology partner network fully vetted to connect to and optimize their existing PointClickCare solution. The integration enables clinicians to collect and record patient vitals data in just minutes, and eliminates the risk of common data entry errors.

“EHR integration and interoperability is about making daily patient care more efficient for our healthcare workers,” commented Eric Bacon, President of AMD Global Telemedicine. “This integration is critical to our customers in the post-acute market, so they can seamlessly incorporate telehealth visits into their standard of care.”

The partnership with PointClickCare is a valuable and critical addition to AMD’s existing integrations with various leading electronic health records suppliers.

Additional information regarding the integrated solution between AMD and PointClickCare can be found on AMD’s website or on the PointClickCare Marketplace – an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers’ existing workflows.

“Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions,” said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. “We are excited to partner with AMD Global Telemedicine to jointly help our mutual clients manage the complex challenges of long-term and post-acute care.”

