NTCA Announces CyberShare Joins National Council of ISACs as the Small Broadband Provider ISAC

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaders from the rural broadband industry today announced CyberShare: The Small Broadband Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) has joined the National Council of Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (NCI).

Recognition by the NCI for CyberShare: The Small Broadband Provider ISAC builds upon the cybersecurity product created and managed by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association in 2020 after running a successful pilot program partially funded by an award from the Department of Homeland Security that was managed by the National Institute of Hometown Security. Open to any small broadband network operator, CyberShare promotes the resiliency and continuity of operation of small broadband providers across the United States.

CyberShare collects and disseminates threat information, indicators and mitigation strategies from a variety of public and private sources and facilitates communications among participants. Working closely with industry partners, the federal government and other stakeholders, CyberShare helps small broadband providers recognize, analyze and respond to vulnerabilities, threats and other risks.

“The only way to effectively address cybersecurity risks to our nation’s critical communications infrastructure is through collaboration among network operators and public-private partnerships that enable free flow of information and quick action,” said NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield. “CyberShare offers subscribers a number of tools in terms of risk management, and this ISAC recognition will further strengthen our work on behalf of small broadband providers by creating several new strategic partnerships with critical infrastructure owners and operators equally committed to protecting their facilities, personnel and customers from cyber and physical security threats.”

“NCI welcomes our 27th member, CyberShare,” said Denise Anderson, Chair of the National Council of ISACs. “We look forward to working with CyberShare to help critical infrastructure entities in the small broadband industry through collaboration, coordination and sharing. Our growth as a Council demonstrates that what we do as ISACs is working and is valuable.”

For more information about CyberShare: The Small Broadband Provider ISAC, visit www.cyber-share.org.

About CyberShare

About NTCA

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovation in rural and small-town America. Thanks to NTCA members, rural America is fertile ground for innovation in economic development, e-commerce, health care, agriculture and education, and it contributes billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. Visit us at www.ntca.org.