Antares Supports MPE Partners’ Acquisition of 80/20 Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antares announced today that it acted as administrative agent on senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of 80/20 Inc. by MPE Partners.

Based in Columbia City, IN, 80/20 Inc. is the originator and manufacturer of “The Industrial Erector Set,” a modular aluminum T-slotted building system for various applications and end-markets. With over 8,500 SKUs, 80/20 serves more than 40,000 end users through its nationwide distributors as well as direct through its website.

“Antares quickly provided their commitment to support this investment and was flexible throughout the process,” said Karen Tuleta, partner at MPE Partners. “With each transaction in which we engage Antares, we appreciate the expertise and professionalism they bring to bear.”

“We are pleased to support MPE Partners in their investment in 80/20 Inc., a company with an impressive track record for growth and strong long-term customer relationships,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, managing director with Antares. “With the support and resources of MPE Partners, 80/20 Inc. is well positioned to achieve continued growth and market differentiation.”

About Antares

With more than $30 billion* of capital under management and administration as of December 31, 2020, Antares is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2020, Antares issued approximately $14 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares’ world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with more than 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, “Antares”).