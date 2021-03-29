Pegasus Tech Ventures Announces Collaboration Plan with Japan’s Food Giant Ajinomoto Co., Inc. on Global Startup Deal Sourcing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasus Tech Ventures (“Pegasus”), a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm which supports innovation for global corporations, announced a business collaboration with Japan’s food giant Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (“Ajinomoto Co”).

Through the collaboration with Pegasus, Ajinomoto Co. aims to accelerate their innovation activities on a global scale by tapping into top startups and emerging trends in the food and healthcare sectors in Silicon Valley and other parts of North America, Europe, and Asia. Ajinomoto Co. plans to expedite its global expansion through Pegasus, which has presence in 16 locations around the world, including their headquarters in Silicon Valley.

"By utilizing Pegasus' extensive network, we will strengthen our CVC's sourcing activities for innovation and accelerate collaboration with startup companies around the world in business domains, such as food and healthcare,” said Shunji Takehana, Group Manager of Ajinomoto Co. Corporate Venture Capital. “We established a CVC group in December last year as another method to help reach our goal of becoming a ‘company that solves issues related to food and health.’ We will provide new values to the community and society by integrating innovations with our know-how and expertise.”

"We are a global venture capital firm and see many food tech and healthcare related startups around the world,” said Anis Uzzaman, Founder & CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures. “There are many exciting innovations, and we will support Ajinomoto Co. in collaborating with these brilliant startup companies. We hope that Ajinomoto Co. will be able to deliver the next generation of products to the global community through partnerships with top startups.”

Pegasus will provide Ajinomoto Co. with the latest trends and the best startups around the world, not only in the food and healthcare sectors, but also in all related fields. Pegasus will help analyze these startups, and provide full support to ensure that Ajinomoto Co. can smoothly partner with the best startups. The ultimate goal of the collaboration is to expand Ajinomoto Co.'s global footprint.

About Ajinomoto

The Ajinomoto Group, using the power of amino acids, aims to provide food and health-related solutions that improve dietary habits and support aging populations, and create greater wellness for people all around the world. Based on the corporate message “Eat Well, Live Well.”, The Ajinomoto Group has been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2019, sales were 1.1000 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $1.5 Billion in Assets Under Management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Some of the 35+ corporate partners that have signed up to work with Pegasus include ASUS, Aisin, SEGA, Sojitz, and Omron. These corporations are able to have access to 180+ Pegasus portfolio companies such as SpaceX, 23andMe, SoFi, Bird, Color, App Annie, and many more. To learn more, visit www.pegasustechventures.com.