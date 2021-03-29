Diomics Corporation and Bonne Santé Group Announce Strategic Alliance Agreement

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diomics Corporation and Bonne Santé Group, Inc., through its Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing division, today announced the execution of a strategic alliance agreement for the development, launch, and distribution of a line of Diocare™ products formulated to address the Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement was made jointly by Anthony Zolezzi, Chief Executive Officer of Diomics, and A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of Bonne Santé Group.

The Diomics proprietary product line includes Diocare™ Nasal Biome Defense Spray, Diocare™ Dual IgG and IgA Respiratory Immunity Capsules, Diocare™ Week1 Interferon Support Drink Mix, Diocare™ Cough Relief and Immune Health Syrup, Diocare™ Cough Relief and Immune Health Soft Chews, Diocare™ Anti-fatigue and Neuroprotective Symptom Relief Capsules.

Bill Shepard, Chief Marketing Officer for Diomics, stated, “The Diocare product line is our best of nature response to supporting people around the world as they seek protective, symptom support and recovery strategies as we all make our way through this pandemic together.”

“We are extraordinarily pleased that Diomics chose Bonne Santé to be its partner in the development and rollout of Diocare™,” noted Ryan Zackon, Chief Executive Officer for Bonne Santé. “There could not be a more important and relevant product brought to market given the world we are now living in. Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing prides itself on the provision of our world class services ranging from formulation and manufacturing to Supply Chain as a Service as we bring Diocare™ to market.”

About Diomics Corporation

Diomics Corporation is an unconventional biotechnology company that sees health differently. Based in San Diego, Calif., Diomics is focused on both best of science and best of nature-based life-improving products. Our proprietary Diomat™ technology platform is optimized for the collection and delivery of compounds and proteins and can also be used for drug delivery, long- term monitoring, diagnostics and production of life-saving hormones and other bio-compounds. For more information visit www.diomics.com.

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products and services. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands and distribution channels. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

Bonne Santé Group’s platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing operates from an FDA-certified, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. View Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing’s overview video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.