CEMEX and Construrama empower female leadership in the construction industry

MONTERREY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CEMEX recognized female leadership in Mujer Construrama (Construrama Woman), an event recently organized by CEMEX Mexico. Construrama is the largest retail building materials distribution network in Mexico, with 2,100 stores. Women lead approximately 30% of the stores.

For the last decade, Mujer Construrama has recognized the effort and dedication of the women who are part of the network. This year, 320 women who are part of the network participated virtually in conferences and workshops by several business experts, female business owners, company executives, among other speakers.

By being part of the Construrama family, women have access to various training programs, professionalization, financing programs, access to an online store, among other benefits, strengthening their family businesses.

CEMEX reinforces its commitment to gender equality as a signatory of the UN Women and UN Global Compact’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). The WEPs platform serves as a guide to the private sector to promote equality in the workplace, marketplace, and the community. CEMEX believes that women’s empowerment benefits individuals and society, allowing for economic and social improvement and healthy competition.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services.

