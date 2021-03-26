GigNet Signs Agreement with Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen To Provide High-Speed Broadband and Managed WiFi Services

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing fast and reliable Internet for AMResorts’ newest luxury destination in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen. The resort offers an upscale ambiance unique to the Yucatan peninsula, designed for the sophisticated experiential traveler.

This new 700-room all-suite resort with the most generous room size in the market is driven by a commitment to sustainability and a respect for the natural environment. Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen offers unique guest experiences, fitness, wellness, and gourmet dining in 18 restaurants. Guests may also enjoy 10 bars, 15 pools, and 3 rooftop lounges, each with a distinctive design and the highest level of service. Set on an incredible beach, the resort features an 18-hole golf course within a private golf community, the only Secrets Resort in Playa del Carmen in the gated Corasol community. The resort is a luxury romantic retreat where adults escape the everyday amid the natural allure of the Mexican Caribbean, with a guest experience enhanced by the fastest WiFi in the region.

“We´ve redefined the all-inclusive experience with unlimited luxury, gourmet dining, world-class amenities, and unsurpassed personal service,” said Jaime Macedo, developer of the new Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen. “We immerse our guests in the sights, sounds, and spirit of the Riviera Maya, creating a magical and authentic getaway unlike anywhere else in the world. We also know high-speed Internet has become an essential amenity for today’s travelers who combine vacation with business, entertainment, and connection. I have worked with GigNet before, and I know from personal experience that they can deliver the quality of service that our guests demand.”

Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, added, “We have seen how guests have decided to extend their stay in the Mexican Caribbean once they experience the possibility of being able to securely conduct business from their phone, tablet or computer while they enjoy vacation at a luxury resort. We are using our capital and expertise to install and operate fiber-optic gigabit service to the Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen for fast, reliable Internet connectivity and a WiFi solution that delivers an exceptional user experience throughout the property. Because of GigNet’s superior network design, skilled technical team, and 24/7 monitoring from our network operations center, we are able to provide AMResorts and their guests with a service level guarantee of 99.99% uptime – truly best-in-class.”

ABOUT AMRESORTS

AMResorts® collectively provide sales, marketing, and brand management services to eight individually unique resort brands including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets®, Breathless®, Dreams®, Now®, Reflect® Resorts & Spas, Alua® Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. The AMResorts® collection of brands is continuously raising the all-inclusive concept to a new level of luxury with its signature programs. Located throughout Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, and Spain, AMResorts’ 67 award-winning properties treat every guest to premium accommodations, desirable locations and extraordinary inclusions.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.