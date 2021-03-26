EMPLOYERS® Named Workers’ Compensation Carrier of Choice by Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMPLOYERS®, America’s small business insurance specialist®, has been named workers’ compensation carrier of choice by the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA). The alliance provides IHLA members with savings, and a range of benefits, coverage, resources and tools that make insurance more affordable and easier to manage.

In addition to offering eligible members a 5 percent (5%) credit on their workers’ compensation insurance premiums, EMPLOYERS will provide IHLA members with more than 100 years of experience working with hospitality businesses. EMPLOYERS guidance and services help small businesses implement risk management programs designed to keep employees safe, reduce costs and promote profitability. Policyholders can access Loss Control Connection℠, a web-based loss control platform that combines safety and loss control information with a unique suite of software programs to help manage risk and reduce losses.

“At a time when hotels are preparing to begin recovering from the devastating pandemic, the safety and wellbeing of our employees remains a top priority,” said Michael Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “Our new alliance with EMPLOYERS helps IHLA provide our members with the resources needed to do just that. At the same time, hoteliers are experiencing increasing costs across the board and this collaboration helps extend considerable savings on their workers’ compensation insurance coverage which goes a long way into helping hotels survive the current climate and strive towards profitability once again.”

“EMPLOYERS is committed to meeting the unique needs of the lodging and hospitality industries, which are among the largest classes of business for us,” said Wayne Hilston, vice president sales – programs & payroll alliances for EMPLOYERS. “The best workers’ compensation claim is the one that never happens, and keeping employees safe on the job is one of our main priorities. Unfortunately, workplace injuries still happen sometimes, and our claims adjusters can help control claim costs by working directly with injured workers and physicians. Just like IHLA’s commitment to its members, our core focus is coming alongside policyholders, and providing helpful information and tools to successfully operate and grow their businesses. We are pleased to join together with the IHLA to provide its eligible members with valuable coverage and quality services.”

The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA) serves as the essential resource and unified voice for advancing the lodging industry across Illinois. Consisting of more than 500 hotels and their employees throughout the state, IHLA advocates the industry's position on political, legislative, and regulatory issues that have the potential to impact the success of Illinois hotels. For more information, visit http://www.illinoishotels.org/.

Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company and Employers Assurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com for coverage availability. EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc.