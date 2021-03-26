ESO Receives Strategic Investment from Vista Equity Partners to Accelerate Delivery on Mission to Improve Community Health and Safety Through Data

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals and state EMS/trauma offices, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a significant strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The partnership with Vista will allow ESO to accelerate investment into its best-in-class customer experience and technical innovation as the company continues along its rapid growth path.

“We’ve had a singular mission since the company was founded,” said Chris Dillie, CEO and co-founder of ESO. “This strategic investment from Vista represents a meaningful milestone to continue on our mission to support the first responders and frontline workers that keep our communities healthy and safe. Data and actionable insights around time-sensitive emergencies enable our customers to make informed decisions that improve lives and outcomes. We’re excited to embark on the next leg of our journey with Vista, a partner that believes in our mission and understands the intricacies of building market-leading enterprise software platforms.”

ESO serves thousands of EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals across North America, including multiple state agencies. Collectively, ESO’s customers respond to more than 13 million 911 calls annually, capturing prehospital, hospital, and post-hospital data that improves first responder and community well-being. These data include measures related to stroke screening, ketamine administration, personal protective equipment (PPE) usage, exposure to violence or hazardous materials, patient outcomes and more.

“ESO is the clear industry leader when it comes to technology, data and thought leadership for health and public safety organizations,” said Ryan Atlas, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. “We invest in category-defining businesses like ESO to help accelerate innovation and maximize growth potential. We’re looking forward to our partnership with Chris and the ESO team as they continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

“We’re excited to continue our investment in ESO alongside Vista,” said Greg Williams, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. “We have been invested in ESO since 2016 and have witnessed the company’s evolution and rapid growth as the market leader delivering innovative software and data insights for first responders and frontline workers. We look forward to the next stage of our journey.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. Aeris Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to ESO and Accel-KKR, and Robert W. Baird & Co served as the exclusive financial advisor to Vista. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to ESO, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Vista.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, credit, public equity, and permanent capital strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers, and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community, and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.