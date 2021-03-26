Leonard Nimoy’s Family Team Up with the Museum of Science to Establish a “Live Long and Prosper” Vulcan Salute Monument

The 20-foot, illuminated, stainless steel monument shaped in the famous “Live Long and Prosper” hand gesture will be located in front of the Museum, at Science Park, welcoming visitors and Star Trek fans from around the world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Museum of Science, Boston, one of the world’s largest science centers and one of Boston’s most popular attractions, in collaboration with the family of Leonard Nimoy, legendary actor of the historic television series, Star Trek, today announced the development of a monument honoring the Boston native to be located at the Museum of Science.

The 20-foot, illuminated, stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be shaped in the famous “Live Long and Prosper” hand gesture that the actor’s character Mister Spock was known for. It will be located in front of the Museum, at Science Park, welcoming visitors and Star Trek fans from around the world.

“The 'Live Long and Prosper' symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” said Julie Nimoy, daughter of the entertainer. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Leonard Nimoy’s career spanned over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer. He is one of Hollywood's most recognized and loved entertainers. Born in the West End of Boston, just blocks from where the Museum of Science is now located, Nimoy’s values for unity and tolerance stemmed from his early days growing up in Boston.

The idea for the "Live Long and Prosper" hand gesture as the Vulcan greeting originated from Nimoy himself, who was inspired by an ancient blessing he saw growing up in his synagogue. Later, in the 1980’s Nimoy collaborated with the Museum of Science as the recognizable voice of the introduction film of the Mugar Omni Theater which continues to welcome millions of audience members for more than 30 years.

“Leonard Nimoy was one of our own. Growing up a few blocks from the Museum of Science, he never forgot his immigrant roots. He was, and forever will be, a beloved part of our Museum family,” said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. “He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic. He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance. The opportunity to pay tribute to him is a great honor and what better day to make this announcement than on what would have been his 90th birthday.”

The Museum of Science and the family of Leonard Nimoy will collaborate on the next phases of development of the Leonard Nimoy memorial sculpture which will include finalizing site plan, fundraising, and construction. Those interested in donating to the memorial fund can visit mos.org/Nimoy.

About Remembering Leonard Nimoy

Produced in 2017 by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie Nimoy and David Knight, Remembering Leonard Nimoy was produced for the purpose of honoring the beloved entertainer's life, legacy and wish to create awareness for lung disease and prevention. Additional information can be found at the official Leonard Nimoy website via the following link: http://www.rememberingleonardfilm.com/.

About the Museum of Science, Boston

Among the world's largest science centers, and New England’s most attended cultural institution, the Museum of Science engages 1.4 million visitors a year to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through interactive exhibits and programs. Nearly an additional 2 million people experience the Museum annually through touring exhibitions, traveling programs, planetarium productions and preK-8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic exhibits as the Thompson Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. The Museum influences formal and informal STEM education through research and national advocacy, as a strong community partner and loyal educator resource, and as a leader in universal design, developing exhibits and programming accessible to all. Learn more at https://www.mos.org.