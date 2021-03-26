Performance Food Group Company Highlights Effort to Address Food Insecurity

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE:PFGC) recently made a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen (WCK), adding to the hands-on support PFG’s family of companies provided after the destructive winter storms in Texas in February.

“ Fighting food insecurity has long been a part of PFG’s corporate social responsibility focus,” said George Holm, Chairman, President & CEO. “ We are proud to support the mission of World Central Kitchen in fighting hunger and the work of all the amazing staff and chefs, including WCK founder Chef José Andrés, who serve so much more than a fresh meal to those in need.”

In February, PFG worked with WCK to supply food for Kids’ Meals Inc. in Houston, a nonprofit organization serving preschool children facing hunger due to poverty. With PFG’s hands-on support, WCK was able to provide 42,000 meals over a week following the destructive winter storms. Kids’ Meals regularly serves about 7,000 daily meals to children under age six, and recently started to provide meals to older children when it can to address increased needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ We had a critical need after the storms, and we are grateful to WCK and Performance Food Group for stepping in,” said Beth Harp, CEO at Kids’ Meals Inc. “ Since 2006, we have delivered more than eight million free, healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children and provided families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty. We appreciate receiving support like this at a time of such great need, and it helps us move another step closer to achieving our mission to end childhood hunger.”

WCK, a nonprofit that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond, quickly jumped into action after snow, ice, and freezing temperatures swept across Texas. Multiple PFG divisions worked together to quickly mobilize when WCK reached out. Performance Foodservice – Houston secured product, Vistar provided truck and driver assistance, and Performance Foodservice in Temple and Dallas helped get product to Houston to meet this need. Associates from sales, procurement, operations and many other areas all contributed to PFG’s quick response.

“ We appreciate the support PFG offered in Texas,” said Josh Phelps, WCK’s Director of Relief Operations. “ Their immediate and thorough response to our activation request highlights their alignment and belief in our mission and the power of food. PFG’s additional financial donation will further support our work to provide nourishing meals for communities in need.”

About Performance Food Group

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

About Kids’ Meals Inc.

Since 2006, Kids’ Meals has been making and delivering free, healthy meals directly to the homes of hungry children. Since inception, it has given more than eight million free meals to food insecure children in 42 Houston-area zip codes. Kids’ Meals is a first-responder to children under age six facing debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Its mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty. Learn more at kidsmealsinc.org.