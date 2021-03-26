SONIC Creates the Ultimate Sweet and Savory Experience with New Bacon Jam Cheeseburger

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In introduces a complete bacon experience like never before with the new Bacon Jam Cheeseburger.

The Bacon Jam Cheeseburger starts with a quarter-pound*, 100% pure beef patty, layered with American cheese, crispy bacon and a sweet and savory bacon onion jam, topped with mayo and mustard, all on a toasted brioche bun.

“As the star of the show, our new bacon onion jam is a magical culmination of flavors with bacon, brown sugar and caramelized onions,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Topped with even more bacon, the Bacon Jam Cheeseburger strikes an irresistible balance of sweet and savory to create an elevated mouthwatering Cheeseburger that guests will love.”

At $4.99**, the SONIC Bacon Jam Cheeseburger is available until May 2. Try one for half-off with your reward online or through the SONIC App.***

Guests can place an order online or in the SONIC App for contactless payment and ordering.****

*Weights are approximate and precooked.

**Tax not included. See menu or app for details. At participating SONIC® Drive-Ins from March 29, 2021 until May 2, 2021.

***Reward is valid for one half price Bacon Jam Cheeseburger when you order online or in the SONIC App.

Add-Ons cost extra. One per customer. Not good in conjunction with any other offers, rewards, or delivery. Offer good

for a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins. Order Ahead available only at select locations; hours may

vary. Reward is valid March 29, 2021 through May 2, 2021. No cash value. Copies, sale, or Internet distribution or auction prohibited.

****Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.