Smiths Detection to supply checkpoint security screening equipment to Kuwait International Airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a leading threat detection and security technology company, will supply a full suite of passenger baggage screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction. The contract includes the supply and installation of 70 x Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays, which allow passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in their baggage.

Terminal 2, which is intended to become an international transit hub, will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually. Smiths Detection’s leading-edge technology will help ensure the quick and thorough screening of passengers passing through the terminal.

Jerome de Chassey, Vice President APAC and Middle East said, “Following on from the successful award of the hold baggage screening equipment last year, we are proud to be continuing this relationship with Kuwait International Airport, providing them with best-in-class screening equipment for their new terminal. The solutions that they have selected are the most technically advanced and are being installed in some of the biggest airports across the globe.”

About the Smiths Detection equipment selected:

HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX – Offers advanced screening of carry-on baggage using Computed Tomography (CT). It has TSA AT-2 and CPSS certification, as well as ECAC and STAC EDS CB C3 approval. C3 approved systems deliver a very high level of explosives detection – expediting screening and making the whole process less stressful for passengers. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX gantry rotates at a constant speed as baggage is carried through it on the conveyor belt. Hundreds of images are taken to create 3D images in real-time, allowing for more accurate judgements on the bag contents.

The project is being led by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works with Limak Insaat as the primary contractor.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place – we do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information on Smiths Detection’s solutions and services, visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/