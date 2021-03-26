mitú Creates 360º Music Ecosystem 'Latido Music by mitú' Dedicated to Cross-Genre Music Entertainment for Latinos

LOS ANGELES & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miss the days of music television with nonstop music videos and artist-focused shows? Today mitú, the leading digital publisher for U.S. Latino Millennials, announces the incorporation of Latido Music’s music video channel into Latido Music by mitú, a fan-focused, cross-platform ecosystem with dedicated social and editorial arms focused on all things Latino music-- ranging across emerging artists and established icons, U.S. and international.

Incorporating Latido Music’s classic, 1990s-style, 24-hour linear TV rotation of music videos, Latido Music by mitú will amplify the viewing experience with the debut of produced series and franchises including interview-format shows, music and entertainment news, as well as longer format documentaries and talent profiles. The new content will be produced by an international team split between Miami and Colombia, helmed by veteran Telemundo and Discovery Channel executive director, Luciana Villalba.

“mitú is one of the few English content platforms that celebrates all things Latino, so it was important for us to bring in Luciana, one of the leading experts who can produce compelling TV entertainment content but also understand how to adapt it to a digital-first Millennial and Gen Z social media ecosystem,” said Stephen Brooks, mitú and Latido Music president. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have her helming Latido Music by mitú.”

The Latido Music by mitú team will also extend the fan experience, creating exclusive content and activations for Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. mitú’s editorial arm will cross-create corresponding editorial content exclusively on mitú including podcasts, music histories, and award groupings.

“Fans that grew up watching MTV and VH1 have adapted to sharing and discovering new and classic music through their social media,” said Luciana. “It was important to us to reshape and amplify that shared love of music across social channels with more robust and exciting content. For the superfans, we’ll be diving deeper into their favorite artists with new content, as well as create a platform for emerging artists who haven’t had access to an international audience.”

Latido Music by mitú’s original content slate will launch with the following programming:

Brand Nu - What's Brand Nu in music? Here we feature the best releases of the week and interviews with artists where they talk about the process of their new single/album/music video.

Luciana added: “What’s really unique about mitú’s production model is that we’ve split our production studios between Miami and Colombia versus centering them in Los Angeles. This allows non-U.S. talent who aren’t yet flying due to pandemic travel restrictions to come film at whatever location is easiest for them and their teams. They won’t have to wait to fly to California just to film a segment or only limit themselves to a Zoom option. This means higher production quality and more creativity in what we can show the fans.”

Latido Music by mitú is now available for all mitú and Latido Music audiences, as well as on Latido Music’s free, streaming TV channel on SlingTV, Xumo, Vizio Watchfree, Plex, Samsung TV+, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Android TV and Apple TV. It will also be available for download on the Latido Music app for iOS and the Google Play Store.

For more information, or to start the party, head to latidotv.mitúnetwork.com and follow on social media: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

About mitú

mitú is a digital media company that brings a Latino POV to mainstream entertainment across multiple platforms. Our audience is the 200% - youth who are 100% American and 100% Latino - who inspire us to create authentic, culturally relevant stories. We reach a massive, cross-cultural audience who will soon be the majority of youth in the U.S. Our audience is nearly 100 million people in the US each month, driving over 400 million content views and over 120 million video views monthly. For more information about mitú, please visit www.wearemitú.com.