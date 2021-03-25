AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Sutter Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--()--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” of Sutter Insurance Company (Sutter) (Petaluma, CA). Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the Credit Ratings (ratings) as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Sutter’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised outlooks to stable from positive reflect the expectation that Sutter will maintain its overall balance sheet strength assessment, supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio, through the recent decision to runoff its business.

