Tenebris Fiber, Diode Ventures and JLC Infrastructure Begin Development on Dark Fiber Route in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenebris Fiber, a dark fiber provider in Virginia, has partnered with JLC Infrastructure (JLC), an infrastructure investor and asset management firm, and Diode Ventures, a global turnkey asset development company, to advance the development of a new dark fiber network in northern Virginia.

The project’s first phase is an approximately 75-mile, buried network route through Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, which will provide dark fiber access from the Virginia communities of Ashburn to Manassas. The full network will be an approximately 680-mile regional network that will connect submarine cables landing in Virginia Beach to public and private data centers and network operators situated within “Data Center Alley” in Ashburn, providing dark fiber services to enterprises and businesses along the world’s most highly trafficked internet route.

The entirely buried network route will supply critical, ultra-low latency connectivity using the latest fiber optic technology and offer connection opportunities for local businesses and municipalities. The conduits for the fiber network will be buried at a depth to support the needs of customers requiring a more secure network.

“ Tenebris is pleased to see our vision become reality for this newly created network,” said Sue Hageman, Chief Executive Officer at Tenebris. “ It will support the low latency needs with ultra-high-level security infrastructure from Virginia Beach to Ashburn. The hardest aspect of the network will be constructed first, enabling us to reach the new subsea cables in Virginia Beach. The partnership with JLC and Diode will enable the initial growth and future expansions beyond our immediate scope.”

“ JLC is very excited for this opportunity to work alongside Diode Ventures and Tenebris Fiber, and provide capital support for this dark fiber project, which promises to bring much-needed capacity to the northern Virginia area,” said Marlon Smith, Managing Director at JLC. “ Both Diode and Tenebris have been tremendous partners in the development of this project, and we look forward to continuing our work together and leveraging each team’s expertise as we bring this crucial asset online.”

“ The COVID-19 pandemic has increased data demand worldwide, especially in ‘Data Center Alley’ in northern Virginia,” said Brad Hardin, President of Diode Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch. “ Data centers in this region will continue to require high-quality, diverse networks to support their growing operations and customer demand. Diode is excited to help make this project a reality and looks forward to the work in store for us and our partners, Tenebris and JLC.”

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) is being led by Down Under Construction (a Hylan company), a full-service EPC contractor headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, and a market leader in telecommunications and electrical infrastructure design and installation. The project’s design and permitting work has commenced, and construction is anticipated to begin in the second half of 2021.

About Tenebris Fiber

Tenebris is a neutral dark fiber provider offering carrier-class network infrastructure connecting the new subsea landing stations of Virginia Beach to the private and public data centers along the path to Northern Virginia. Tenebris’ vision will open up new much-needed subsea and middle-mile network in Virginia. For more information, please visit http://tenebrisfiber.com/.

About Diode Ventures

Diode Ventures is a developer of energy and data infrastructure, serving the commercial, industrial and technology sectors. With our partners, we offer our clients development services including site selection, capital assembly, project financing, EPC and O&M. Diode Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch with a global presence in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.diodeventures.com.

About JLC Infrastructure

JLC Infrastructure is an investor and asset management firm focused on the telecommunications, transportation, sustainable energy, utilities and social infrastructure sectors in the U.S. The firm was formed in 2015 by Magic Johnson of Magic Johnson Enterprises and Jim Reynolds of Loop Capital. JLC has a broad network of long-standing relationships with municipalities, governments, infrastructure companies, strategic partners, advisors and financing providers throughout the country and seeks to invest in critical infrastructure projects which provide long term benefits to the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.jlcinfra.com.